Sonoma County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5

Two COVID vaccines have been approved for children aged 6 months to 5 years old, and Sonoma County will begin to administer shots

The approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week comes about a year and a half since the first approved COVID vaccines were jabbed into Americans’ arms.

Vaccinations for children aged 6 months and up will be available on Tuesday at the county’s vaccination clinic at the Roseland Community Center, 779 Sebastopol Road, in Santa Rosa.

“Our youngest children have had the longest wait, but finally there is a vaccine to protect them against COVID-19,” said Dr. Urmila Shende in a news release, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief. “The vaccine has shown to be safe and effective in preventing the worst outcomes from COVID. This is yet another critical tool that we have to keep our community safe from the virus.”

Appointments for pediatric vaccinations can be made on myturn.ca.org beginning on Tuesday, June 21, and the county’s Department of Health Services is communicating with local healthcare providers to administer free vaccinations to children.

Sonoma Valley Hospital said they are aware of the under-5 vaccines which have been delivered to the county, and they will be requesting doses to administer to children in the coming weeks, CEO Cheryl Johnson said in an email.

Sonoma County received 1,600 doses each of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the press release. The Pfizer dose for children is one-tenth the amount of the adult dose, and the Moderna is a quarter of the adult dose.

Like their adult counterparts, the doses will be administered in two parts. The Pfizer vaccine’s first two shots will be administered three weeks apart, followed by a third shot at least 8 weeks later. The Moderna shots will be given four weeks apart.

More information about the availability and eligibility of vaccines can be found on the county’s vaccine clinic page: socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics.

