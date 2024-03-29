Sonoma County to certify primary election results Saturday; turnout at 50%

Sonoma County elections chief Deva Proto expects to certify Saturday the final results of the March 5 presidential primary election, which she said saw a 50% voter turnout.

Proto said that level of participation for a presidential primary in Sonoma County is the second lowest of the previous six presidential primaries, which had an average turnout of 64%.

During the June 2012 election, only 46.7% of eligible registered voters in Sonoma County cast a ballot. The highest participation for a local primary was in February 2008, when turnout was 76.4%.

“I was hoping for more just based on the historical turnout percentages,” Proto said Friday. “But it just seems there wasn't a lot of excitement. We don't really look into the whys of why people may not choose to vote.”

Proto said voters are more likely to vote when they “feel very engaged and excited about something.”

Proto said county staff have all but completed scanning of ballots cast and are doing the final verification of the work that’s been done since Election Day. Random sample hand-counts of the various races have also been completed, she said.

Employees in her office are preparing reports to the Secretary of State’s Office. Proto said her office is required to transmit final presidential results to the state on April 2 and final certification by April 4. The state is scheduled to certify results on April 12.

Though low, a 50% turnout is still better than the current, unofficial statewide average of 34%.

Sonoma State University political science professor David McCuan said he expects voter participation in the upcoming November election to be in the “normal” range.

Average turnout in Sonoma County for the past six presidential elections was 87%, with the highest being the 2008 election, when Barack Obama won his first term in the White House.

McCuan said this year’s election didn’t have “a lot that was top-heavy or interesting,” so he wasn’t surprised that turnout was lower than it had been historically. But he pointed out participation was still better than the state average, which is usually the case for Sonoma County voters, who number over 302,000.

“That speaks to how well Sonoma County performs compared to the rest of the state,” he said.

At a time when election integrity is often questioned by candidates who lose elections, Proto said it’s important to remind the public that the local elections office strives to be as transparent as possible and as open as possible.

“We have had more eyes on elections in every state and in every county over the last couple of years than we ever had,” she said. “We work very closely with state agencies and federal agencies to make sure that we are doing everything right.”

Proto said there also are more election observers “watching to make sure we're doing it right.” She said many of the concerns people have about the elections result from a lack of understanding about election processes.

“They don't understand the differences and the nuances between different states in terms of what we are required to do — different restrictions, different requirements that all the different states have,” she said.

