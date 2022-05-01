Sonoma County to debut voting centers and other election model changes in June

For the full list of the voting centers and other key information, go to the Registrar of Voters’ election website .

The county’s switch to voting centers will offer those wishing to vote in-person more days to do so, without limiting them to use of assigned, precinct-based polling places. A total of 31 voting centers will be open by June 4.

The last day to register to vote is May 23. After that, same-day registration will be available, allowing use of a provisional ballot.

All registered voters will receive a mail ballot. The county will begin sending out ballots May 9.

This election season Sonoma County is rolling out changes under a new state overhaul that will offer voters multiple days to cast their ballots in person ahead of June 7.

Under the Voters Choice Act election model, the county will not use assigned, precinct-based polling stations and instead those interested in voting in person can pick any one of 31 centers to vote. Those centers will be open for multiple days leading up to Election Day.

“I think it’s good for the voters because sometimes you may be really busy on a Tuesday and it’s more convenient for you to vote on Saturday or Monday depending on your work schedule,” said Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters.

June will mark the first large-scale roll out of the model in Sonoma County for countywide elections.

All registered voters will receive mail ballots ‒ another statewide change adopted during the pandemic. Under the new election model, those wishing to vote in person will now have more days to do so.

This June, Sonoma County voters are set to decide on a three-way race for sheriff, while also electing the next district attorney and superior court judges, among other officials. Residents in the north and south county will also be casting ballots for county supervisor.

Proto is also on the ballot running uncontested for reelection to her role overseeing the county’s clerk, assessor and elections departments.

On May 28, seven voting centers will open across the county. An additional 24 locations will open on June 4, bringing the total number of centers to 31.

The county Registrar of Voters election webpage has the full list and location of the voting centers, along with other key dates and details about the upcoming election.

The county first began taking a serious look at the election model after the 2017 and 2019 wildfires disrupted local elections in Geyserville and west county and impeded displaced residents’ ability to reach their polling location, Proto said.

“If you move to a vote center model, if you have an area of the county that is evacuation or under restriction, those voters could go to any other location in the county,” Proto said.

The county will begin sending out mail ballots to all registered voters starting May 9. The last day to register to vote is May 23; same-day registration will open after that through Election Day, allowing applicants to vote with a provisional ballot.

Residents will also be able to register to vote at the centers.

The county held virtual public hearings in August to gather public input about the new model preceding the November 2021 election, when COVID-19 restrictions prompted the county to offer voters similar flexibility, Proto said.

In California, 27 counties use the Voters Choice Act election model including Napa, Marin and Sacramento, according to the California Secretary of State’s website.

The county’s pivot toward the new model also means a shift in deploying Election Day volunteers.

“We need less people in total but for a longer period of time, which is a challenge,” Proto said. “Even with the old polling place model, we were struggling to get enough poll workers.”

During a budget workshop on April 25, Proto compared prepping for the new system to preparing for a multiday wedding with zero RSVPs.

Stipends are available for volunteers and Proto may shortly be asking the Board of Supervisors to increase the funding allocated for stipends, Proto said.

Applications to volunteer are available on the county Registrar of Voters website.

“We’re especially looking for people who are bilingual,” Proto said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.