Sonoma County to go into lockdown Friday night

Sonoma County health officials announced Thursday that the county will join six other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley in preemptively adopting the California Department of Public Health’s Stay-Home Order.

The lockdown begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The new tighter measures are a response to rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. Under the order, residents will be directed to stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities, such as medical appointments. All sectors other than retail and essential operations must be closed. Outdoor recreation will be allowed.

The new restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 9, 2021.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, in the press release announcing the new restrictions. “Given that...we have to take action now.”

Mase noted that Sonoma County cases have doubled in recent days and are now averaging nearly 25 cases per 100,000 with a 14-day average of 343 cases per 100,000 ‒ higher than at any point since the pandemic began. In addition, the county’s positivity rate is now up to 6.6 percent, and hospitalizations are now close to being the highest that they have ever been, said Mase. “We also are seeing a wider geographic spread of infection,” she said. Much of these increases are due to the surge in cases that is spreading across the nation as well as large gatherings that have occurred locally including over Halloween and Thanksgiving, she said.

Under the order, retail operations will be allowed to continue at 20 percent capacity, or 35 percent capacity for stand-alone grocery stores, schools that have received waivers will be allowed to continue operation, places of worship will still be permitted to hold outdoor services, and restaurants will be able to offer takeout, pick up or delivery.

Hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging can only offer accommodations for those coming to the area for essential work or for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures.

Neither indoor nor outdoor services will be allowed at:

● Hair salons and barbershops

● Personal care services

● Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters)

● Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (except for operations related to production, manufacturing, distribution and retail sales for off-site consumption)

● Family entertainment centers

● Museums, zoos and aquariums

● Live audience sports

● Amusement parks

Outdoor gym operations will be allowed outdoors only.

Overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Playgrounds can remain open.

Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Bodenhamer said he had mixed reactions to the news.

“I certainly understand that this decision was driven by the current health conditions here and the situation at area hospitals,” he said. “But this has already been an extremely challenging year for our local businesses and a lockdown at this time of year is certain to result in more layoffs and more business closures.”

Bodenhamer said that he hopes people can “hang in there” for a few more weeks.

“There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine,” he said.

This order comes a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the adoption of a Stay-Home order for all regions of the state where ICU bed availability dropped below 15 percent. The ICU capacity for the Bay Area has declined from 25.7 percent at the start of the week to 17.8 percent today.

“This is a hard time of year, and we are asking a lot from our residents who have already sacrificed so much during the last nine months. We are missing precious moments with our loved ones, businesses are struggling, and many of our residents are losing necessary income,” shared Supervisor Susan Gorin, chair of the board of Supervisors. “For precisely these reasons, it is imperative that we act together now to slow the spread, because the faster we stop this surge the sooner we can continue safely reopening.”

Reached by email on Thursday afternoon, Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey also seemed torn about the county’s preemptive decision.

“Protecting human life is our most sacred charge and I respect the difficult decision made by Dr. Mase to order this shutdown in service of public health,” he said. “But without federal money for small businesses and expanded unemployment this shutdown poses a very real threat for workers and businesses alike. We must improve our numbers as quickly as possible to allow for reopening.”

He urges everyone in the community “to truly commit to avoiding gatherings, wearing masks and social distancing” and in the meantime, to shop local.

The health order is available on the Sonoma County website at socoemergency.org .

Specifics about which activities are restricted are available at covid19.ca.gov.

This is a developing story, check sonomanews.com for updates.