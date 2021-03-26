Sonoma County tourism industry cautiously optimistic about life after pandemic

Last year around this time, the three Piazza Hospitality hotels in downtown Healdsburg were shut down completely, ghost-town victims of what was then the nascent COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, thankfully — mercifully, really — the hotels are buzzing with life.

On the expansive open-air rooftop bar of the 39-room Harmon Guest House, guests sip fancy cocktails out of martini glasses and gaze down upon the town’s treetops as music thumps softly in the background.

Down the street, at the 36-room H2 Hotel, diners gather in a back courtyard for hors d’oeuvres and other snacks under a canopy along the banks of Foss Creek.

One block west of the plaza, at the 56-room Hotel Healdsburg, visitors from all around the Bay Area (and, to be honest, from well beyond that) are sanitizing hands, donning masks, breathing deeply, and once again lying facedown on thoroughly cleaned massage tables for 50 or 80 minutes of bliss at the spa.

“It feels like things are coming back to life,” said Circe Sher, the company’s president. “It’s great to see people coming and enjoying our property when we’re able to practice hospitality the way we like to.”

Sher isn’t the only local hospitality professional sharing hopeful vibes; across the county many other hoteliers, outfitters and tourism officials also say they are expecting travel to and around Sonoma County to rise in the coming months.

They have reason to be optimistic. Stroll around the downtown areas of any of the county’s major cities and you’ll notice something you likely haven’t seen in a while: crowds. For the most part, visitors are wearing masks and maintaining a modicum of physical distance. They’re also spending money at local businesses — a welcome change after 12 months of sagging sales.

While any growth at this point is a step in the right direction, some warn it could be years before visitation gets back to pre-COVID numbers.

“We cannot make any assumptions around recovery speed or numbers at this point, and must be cognizant of the need to rebuild our businesses and support our employees,” said Steve Jung, general manager of Doubletree by Hilton in Rohnert Park. “Driving business is imperative right now.”

A crippling blow

Let’s be honest: Sonoma County’s tourism industry has taken a crippling blow over the last year or so.

Jung serves as board chairman for Sonoma County Tourism, which promotes the county as a travel destination. Its budget, which is funded largely by hotel tax revenues, tumbled to $4.3 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, almost half the level of its pre-COVID budget of nearly $8 million. The drop reflected a sharp decline in hotel stays during the pandemic.

Adding insult to injury, hospitality workers have been decimated by furloughs, layoffs and reduced schedules. Half the 24,600 people employed at local hotels, restaurants and bars before the pandemic in January 2020 had lost their jobs a year later, according to the state Employment Development Department.

During a talk at the annual meeting of the Sonoma County Hospitality Association on March 12, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said that one-third of all county residents to file for unemployment over the last year were former hospitality workers.

These numbers are a microcosm of what’s happening in the state as a whole.

According to data from Visit California, an industry-funded nonprofit, in 2020 tourism revenue dropped to a projected $66 billion, a 55% decrease from 2019.

Here in Sonoma County, when you add to these losses the hardships connected to damages and shutdowns caused by the Kincade fire in late 2019 and the floods from early 2019, the gauntlet of challenges to the local tourism industry grows exponentially.

“Fires, floods, fires, and now a pandemic,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore. “We really have seen it all.”

Recovery underway

Early returns from 2021 suggest that recovery has already started.

At Santa Rosa’s Paradise Ridge Winery, which last year reopened new winery and hospitality buildings after losing the originals in the 2017 Tubbs fire, co-owners Rene Byck and Sonia Byck-Barwick report a surge in tasting appointments and visitors interested in seeing the Burning Man sculptures that dot the property.

Out in Bodega Bay, parking is at a premium along Highway 1 for the Salmon Creek beaches; an indication that people are seizing the opportunity to enjoy the coast.

On a recent sunny weekend afternoon, the plaza in downtown Sonoma was teeming with people, many of whom appeared to be enjoying local wines out of plastic cups and takeout meals from local restaurants.