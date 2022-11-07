Subscribe

Sonoma County trail cameras capture abundance of local wildlife

CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2022, 7:05AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The North Bay is home to plenty of wildlife, and it’s not uncommon for residents to see everything from birds to bobcats in parks or even their own backyards.

Beyond the backyards, the region also counts mountain lions, black bears, coyotes and other wild animals among its residents.

We asked Pepperwood Preserve and Audubon Canyon Ranch for photos of wild animals caught on their motion sensor cameras located in northeast Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley respectively.

Pepperwood Preserve encompasses 3,200 acres and is home over 900 species of plants and animals. Audubon Canyon Ranch stewards more than 5,000 acres of nature preserves across 26 properties in Marin, Sonoma and Lake counties.

Click through the gallery above to see animals making their way through Sonoma County.

