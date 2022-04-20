Sonoma County transportation agencies drop mask mandates

It appears travelers are taking quickly to the recent dismissal of the nationwide mask mandate.

At the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Wednesday mask wearers were in the minority among passengers who, after just stepping off an American Airlines flight from Phoenix, waited for their luggage at baggage claim.

Healdsburg resident Allan Green, who arrived from Nashville by way of Phoenix, said there were very few masked passengers during the flight. He was more than pleased to join the ranks of the maskless.

“I’m vaccinated and boosted and I’m feeling happy not having to wear a mask,” he said.

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport is just one of several Sonoma County transportation agencies that no longer require travelers to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Mask policies, which complied with previous federal guidelines, are no longer mandatory after a federal judge, on Tuesday, dismissed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide mask mandate for public transportation hubs, including airports and train stations.

Masks had been required on public transportation for about two years following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The CDC recently extended its mask mandate, which had been set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

But, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa ruled the CDC overstepped its authority in issuing the health order. She added it was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rule-making procedures.

A Justice Department spokesman said the ruling would not be appealed unless CDC determines a mandate is necessary for public health.

Following Kimball Mizelle’s decision, the Transportation Security Administration issued a statement saying: “Due to (Monday’s) court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs .... CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

In a tweet issued shortly after that, officials with the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport said masks are still recommended, but mandates are no longer being enforced.

In accordance with @TSA not enforcing the federal mask mandate, at this time mask use is recommended but will not be enforced. TSA is still evaluating how they will respond to the ruling, and there may be additional changes in the future. — SonomaCountyAirport (@Fly_STS) April 19, 2022

Like Green, several other passengers noted that Wednesday’s American Airlines flight was full, but only a handful of travelers and a flight attendant were masked.

Among them was Windsor resident Roxi Janes, who said she’ll continue wearing a mask to avoid illnesses other than COVID-19. She was otherwise indifferent to the court ruling and said passengers showed no reaction when a flight attendant announced masks weren’t mandatory.

“Nobody said anything. Nobody talked about it. People (wore masks) if you wanted to,” Janes said.

Other passengers said their mask usage would weigh heavily on the purpose of their trips. One couple, for example, said they were in town to visit their grandchildren. They said they wore masks to keep their grandchildren from catching COVID-19.

For the most part, local transportation agencies maintain that masks are at least recommended as a precautionary measure.

Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit passengers also are no longer required to wear masks on platforms and on trains, Communications and Marketing Manager Matt Stevens confirmed Tuesday.

He added, though, SMART officials still recommend passengers wear masks and staff will continue wearing face coverings on the train as per Cal OSHA policies.

Mask also are no longer a requirement on Santa Rosa City Buses. Still, the city “strongly recommends” staff and passengers use face coverings, officials said in a statement.

“The city continues to monitor the evolving legal landscape at the county, state, and federal levels related to mask mandates for public transportation, and will comply with any future federal, state, or local policies on this matter,” the statement added.

Bryan Albee, Sonoma County Transit’s systems manager, confirmed that Sonoma County Transit passengers also won’t be required to wear masks. Petaluma Transit passengers also are no longer required to wear masks, although they’re still recommended, Manager Jared Hall said.

Aboard a SMART train Wednesday, there were a mix of unmasked and masked passengers who sat as the train glided and bumped along the tracks from Santa Rosa to Larkspur.

Alexandra Howard, of Cotati, sat with her mask on as she looked out a rain-streaked window. She said she chose to wear her mask due to her lingering concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in crowded situations.

“I worry,” she said. “What makes today different than a week ago?”

But Howard, like many other travelers interviewed by The Press Democrat Wednesday, said she has accepted that wearing a mask is now a personal choice and that the federal mask mandate was just part of the efforts to control the coronavirus.

“It’s just a new life that we have to deal with now,” said Richard Rauch, 65, of Cloverdale, who chose to don a mask on his way to Larkspur.

“I just don’t really care anymore,” he said Wednesday, as the train moved past rolling hills scattered with dairy cows. He added that he chose to wear his mask because he works as a air-conditioning contractor and comes into contact with lots of people in their homes.

“It’s up to their own discretion,” Rauch said, regarding others’ choices not to wear a mask.

Staff Writer Alana Minkler and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.