Nearly $50 million has been earmarked for Sonoma County public transportation services for the upcoming fiscal year.

Around $49.3 million in funding was approved Monday by the Sonoma County Transportation Authority Board, the agency announced.

“SCTA is committed to supporting public transit across Sonoma County,” Chris Rogers, SCTA Chair and Santa Rosa council member, said in a statement. “Making sure local transit networks are stable, reliable, and meet the needs of our residents continues to be an SCTA priority.”

Recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

Petaluma Transit, $4,043,928;

Santa Rosa CityBus, $13,803,001;

Sonoma County Transit, $19,099,260;

Golden Gate Transit, $7,789,523;

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, $4,632,658.

Funding comes from Sonoma County’s Measure M, Transportation Development Act and State Transit Assistance sales taxes.

According to the SCTA, funding and services have been steady as ridership continues to go up in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Funding transit and paratransit to keep buses running is so important for people like myself, who rely on these services to get around our county on a daily basis,” Jeana Lynn Eriksen, a member of SCTA’s Citizens Advisory and Transit Paratransit Coordinating committees, said in a statement. "Local transit and paratransit are the only transportation options for many residents, particularly those with mobility issues. "

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi