After five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Esaia Gonzalez needed help.

The Corps’ high-stress, male-dominated environment, combined with Gonzalez’ youth and the pressures put upon her as a flight equipment technician, had led her to a drinking habit. It also led to an incident of using marijuana while on active duty.

“I take responsibility and accountability” for that, Gonzalez said last week. But the consequence was severe: “They took away my rank and my pay. They kept me from my infant son. I missed his first birthday. I had to send him to my family in Sonoma County.”

Once out of the Marine Corps, the Petaluma veteran found herself in need of mental health services but without a lifeline. Through the VA, “I did get to experience a 35-day inpatient program, for which I am very grateful,” she said. “However, two years after going through that program, I was struggling with my mental health.”

That’s when she discovered Veterans Walk and Talk, a group formed in Southern California that helps veterans heal through community and friendship – and, if desired, with the aid of cannabis, psilocybin or other psychoactive drugs.

“They were a lighthouse in the fog,” Gonzalez said.

Veterans Walk and Talk was founded in 2016 by Colin Wells, an army combat veteran who was experiencing problems similar in some ways to Gonzalez’.

“He himself had been living at the West Los Angeles VA, and he had difficulty with the system,” Gonzalez said. “So he took it upon himself to collect donated cannabis, and he would pick up veterans and they would just go hiking.”

That simple act of meeting and bonding together – terms like “peer-assisted therapy” and “guerilla wellness” are used to describe it – seemed to touch a nerve. The group expanded quickly, and now has chapters in the San Diego, Bay Area and Sacramento regions.

Though the use of unsubscribed drugs – in combination with companionship and being outdoors – is not sanctioned by the VA, Wells said he was pushed in that direction by the VA’s alleged malpractice. In a blog post on his group’s website, Wells wrote of squalor and abuse while seeking treatment at the West Los Angeles VA Hospital, “where veterans amidst a suicide epidemic were supposed to find treatment, love, and purpose. I found none of those things.”

“Veterans are the ones helping veterans,” Wells wrote. “Nonprofits, individuals, ‘illegal’ medicine men, we are the ones making an impact. For those of us who will not accept the mishandling of veterans, the VA was inspirational towards helping others. Not because of their successes but because of their failures.”

The group’s ongoing success shows it is effective, Gonzalez said. “That’s not just Veterans Walk and Talk, that’s a whole network of veterans” saying these methods work, she said.

In an emailed statement, representatives from the San Francisco VA Health Care System Mental Health Service said, “While VA is conducting initial studies of the effectiveness of psychedelic drugs as a form of treatment for veterans with PTSD and other serious mental health issues, it’s important to note that there is much more to learn at this time. We do not endorse or encourage the use of any psychoactive substances as part of a self-treatment program.”

The statement also noted that “VA must follow all federal laws regarding Schedule I drugs, which include marijuana, psilocybin, and MDMA among others. VA health care providers may not recommend them or assist veterans to obtain them. However, veterans will not be denied VA benefits because of drug use.“

Gonzalez, drawn to the strong community fostered by Veterans Walk and Talk, joined the group’s Bay Area chapter. She became friends with Wells and his partner Cuqui Huerta – also a military veteran – and “they gave me the tools to start a local Sonoma County chapter,” she said. Gonzalez is now the chapter’s founder and leader.

“We did our inaugural hike at Howarth Park (in Santa Rosa) back in April of this year,” she said.

Though not yet a year old, the chapter already has a home base of sorts at Petaluma’s Aqus Cafe. Having met Aqus owner John Crowley at a Petaluma Cool Blocks event, Gonzalez recognized his commitment to community-building. The group now meets there once a month before heading out on their walks.

The newly formed group “seems to have kind of taken ground as something that is filling a need,” Crowley said. “We always say that conversations start relationships, and relationships start community. The magic happens after that.”

“I can say the community gives a sense of deep fulfillment,” Gonzalez agreed. It’s all in the service, she said, of “Doing what can be done to make a veteran feel whole and well.”

To learn more about Veterans Walk and Talk, visit the website at veteranswalkandtalk.com. To learn more about the group’s local chapter, email Esaia Gonzalez at esaia@veteranswalkandtalk.com.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.