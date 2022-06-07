Sonoma County voters cast ballots in local, state, federal races

Voters are heading to vote centers across Sonoma County on Tuesday to weigh in on a variety of local, state and federal races.

Though mail ballots went out in early May to all registered voters, Election Day often brings the heaviest number of returns, including those seeking to vote in person.

Vote centers opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Find a vote center or a ballot drop box here.

As of Tuesday morning, 22% of ballots had been returned and processed, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

More than 300 voters have filled out a ballot in the first three hours since polls opened. The Petaluma Community Center, Sebastopol Center for the Arts and Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building have seen the highest turnout, according to Proto.

"People are starting to turn out," Proto said. She encouraged more people to head to the polls, noting there's been low turnout statewide.

Here’s a look at what the day looked like around Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa

Chris Carrieri, a poll worker at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building on Maple Avenue, said there's been some quiet moments since polls opened but they've had a “good number” of voters dropping off ballots.

Another volunteer said there were more people in on Monday than in previous nine days that the vote center had been open for in-person voting.

At the Roseland Community Center on Sebastopol Road, it was similarly quiet early other than a few voters dropping off their ballots at the outdoor drop box. A volunteer said it was busier on Monday but they're expecting it to pick up in the afternoon.

A voter, who works at a law firm in downtown Santa Rosa and was dropping off his ballot on the way to work, said the three-way race for Sonoma County sheriff was the most interesting race on ballot. He voted for Dave Edmonds but said none of the candidates stood out and he expects a November runoff.

Alison Dotti, who also was dropping off her ballot at the community center, said it was important to vote to ensure those in office protect everyone's rights and democracy.

Petaluma

At the Petaluma Community Center on North McDowell Boulevard, volunteer JJ Jay said a line of about five voters were waiting outside the center for polls to open in the morning. About 50 people had cast a live ballot by about 10:45 a.m. and activity at the ballot drop box had also been busy, Jay said.

Jay said the center is typically the busiest location in Petaluma and though they're not seeing as high turnout as they did in 2020, there's been a “good stream” of people. He said the center was also busy on Monday but today "blew everything out of the water."

Voter Vince Fausone said he typically votes in person because it makes him "feel very patriotic."

Sebastopol

Freestone resident Steve Hansen, who dropped off his ballot at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, said he typically votes a mail-in ballot because there isn't a polling place near his home.

Several voters coming out of the Sebastopol vote center said they typically vote in person and came out Tuesday because voting is part of their civic duty.

Sebastopol resident Mike Bell said the sheriff’s race is one of most significant. He wanted to see more accountability in the department, particularly with how law enforcement handles mental health calls.

The inspector overseeing the Sebastopol Center for the Arts location called turnout “good” and said there has been well over 80 people who have cast an in-person ballot and a number of people dropping off ballots.