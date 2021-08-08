Part one of a series.

The quality of life in Sonoma County has declined dramatically over the past three years as homelessness, housing costs and crime rattle residents’ peace of mind, respondents to an exclusive Press Democrat poll say.

The survey of 500 registered Sonoma County voters also found that a large number have diminishing faith in their elected officials and a negative opinion of PG&E.

The survey was conducted in July by an independent public opinion research firm, David Binder Research of San Francisco, which conducted a previous poll for The Press Democrat in May 2018.

Using questions developed with The Press Democrat, the firm surveyed registered voters who either voted in November 2020 or registered to vote since then. The sample was then screened to ensure respondents were representative of the county’s demographics.

Pollsters contacted voters July 12-14 via telephone, text and email. Participants were asked to identify the major issues facing the county and share how well or poorly they think local governments and services are performing.

The survey totaled 81 questions and has a 4.4% margin of error.

One of the most dramatic findings of the poll was that 62% of those surveyed said the quality of life in Sonoma County had declined. That compares with 41% in 2018.

Only 6% said they thought it had improved this year compared with 13% three years ago.

Asked for their opinion on the state of the county, 43% said it was heading in the wrong direction, while 30% said it was heading in the right direction. Those responses also show a negative shift from 2018 when 54% said the county was heading in the right direction and 29% said it was heading the wrong way.

Some survey participants who spoke with The Press Democrat about the results said wildfires had particularly affected quality of life, though the subject itself ranked fairly low in the poll’s list of residents’ concerns.

“Today, it’s smoky because of fires elsewhere and the air quality is worse,” said Santa Rosa resident and poll participant Daniel Cottrell, 36, referring to Friday’s hazy skies. “Rents are higher and for people who live on the street it’s certainly not any better.”

Smoke from forest fires in far Northern California settles in over Cloverdale, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Worsening public opinion on homelessness, housing and crime

Of all the issues facing the county, from the economy and cannabis to drought and wildfire, respondents said homelessness was their biggest concern.

Homelessness/street behavior/panhandling had the most consensus, with 47% of the respondents identifying it is a major issue.

Since 2009, the county’s homeless population dropped — from 3,247 to 2,745 in 2020 — the lowest it has been, according to Sonoma County’s 2020 one-day homeless census.

“We’re one of the only Bay Area communities that has seen a decline in the homeless population when we actually look at the data,” said Jennielynn Holmes, chief program officer at Catholic Charities of the Dioceses of Santa Rosa.

The homeless population may be decreasing, but its visibility is rising, according to Holmes.

David Rain Ortiz packs up a shopping cart filled with his friend “Bicycle Dave's” possessions along the Joe Rodota Trail on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Petaluma resident and poll participant Tiffany Harbin, 42, said she has been noticing homelessness more.

On a recent trip from downtown Petaluma to her home — a drive that takes about 10 minutes — Harbin said she passed three or four people sleeping on sidewalks and in tents along the road. A homeless encampment has also popped up by her home near the river, she said.

“It’s something I haven’t seen in Petaluma until now,” Harbin said.

Increasing attention to the issue nationally and statewide is contributing to awareness, Holmes said.

The size of Sonoma County’s unsheltered population and large encampments like the one cleared last year from the Joe Rodota trail could also be contributing to increased visibility.

Around 3,000 people experience homelessness a night in Sonoma County, said Holmes. Of those, two-thirds are not using homeless shelters.

Asked whether homelessness had gotten better or worse, 89% of respondents said the issue had worsened, while 3% said it improved. Of those who said the issue is worse, 70% said it was much worse and 19% said it was somewhat worse.

Those who took the survey also agreed housing costs for both renters and homeowners is getting out of control.

On whether the cost of living was better or worse, 81% said it had worsened and 3% said it improved.