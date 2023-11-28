Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue builds a bear home

Ever since they first began rehabilitating bears in 2021, Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue has been getting by with the bare necessities.

But that’s about to change for the rural Petaluma Valley facility, as a new enclosure is being built that could more than double the number of bears it cares for.

That’s a much-needed improvement, according to the center’s leaders, who say their current enclosure isn’t big enough for the half-dozen cubs currently in their care.

“They’re in an enclosure the size of a living room, somebody's average living room, and they're 100 pounds each and there's six of them,” said Doris Duncan, executive director of Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.

In fact, the isolated enclosure – reporters were not allowed to go near or photograph the bears in order to keep them wild before they are returned to nature next spring – was originally intended for bobcats and coyotes, said assistant animal care director Katie Woolery. But it’s the only enclosure on the property strong enough to hold them.

“Our role to teach them is basically to be giving them as natural foods as possible, what they're going to be finding out in the wild,” Woolery said. The motherless cubs will need to learn how to forage, dig holes, and otherwise learn “what they're going to have to do once they're out in the wild,” she said.

There are only four rehabilitation centers in all of California qualified to care for bear cubs, who may have been orphaned, injured or abandoned by their mothers. Yet the need for such places is growing as black bear populations expand, said Peter Tira, public information officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which vets facilities like this and issues wildlife rehabilitation permits.

Located on Mecham Road near Stony Point, Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue is currently rehabilitating its third cohort of cubs since 2021, when some young siblings displaced by wildfires were brought to the facility.

Since then significant headway has been made on a new 160-by-230-foot enclosure – a big step up from the current 50-by-20-foot enclosure – that should be adequate for housing bear cubs under a year old as well as mountain lions and other large predators. But the facility’s leaders are looking to the public for help in order to reach their final goal.

That goal remains tantalizingly close. Minutes after staff from the center sat down with the Argus-Courier, Duncan got word that the county had just approved a permit for its fireproof enclosure.

“The dream is happening,” Duncan said.

With one more hurdle behind them, the center still needs to raise enough funds to finish construction on the new space, dubbed “APE” for “apex predator enclosure.”

Currently, the enclosure is partially constructed with metal poles outlining the perimeter, surrounding a multilevel splash pool and eucalyptus trees. The rehabilitation center is seeking monetary donations to cover remaining construction costs, with hopes it will be done before next year’s cohort arrives in the summer, Duncan said.

When “this project started out, we thought it was going to be about $300,000, but it's already well over $700,000 and we need to raise about a million. So we're only about $300,000 short right now,” Duncan said.

“We didn't know everything cost so much, did we?” she asked rhetorically.

Casey O’Connell, an animal care assistant, designed the enclosure using pen and paper for the most part after hearing input from other team members. From there the project grew.

“Casey would always be making little sketches, listening, and he would then go off by himself ... and would be coming (back) and going, ‘Look, what do you guys think?’” Duncan said.

Once completed, the APE will house up to 15 bear cubs – the rescue center is only permitted to care for cubs – with a pool, waterfall and climbing features, access to existing trees, and extra space to roam.

After staff installed cameras to watch previous cohorts of bears, they realized what skillful climbers the mammals are, with one cub scaling the plywood walls using just its nails to grip the wood, Duncan said.

As part of the design, two of the five den spaces within the main enclosure are attached to separate outdoor spaces.

“They're small little isolation runs if we have like a bear that came from a fire with burnt paw pads and we need to limit his movement but still want to give him some outside time,” O’Connell said.

The new enclosure, like the current one, will have green shade cloth wrapped around the chain link fences in order to obscure the animals’ views of humans, he said.

“We want them to see us as little as possible,” he said.

The growing cubs require about 450 pounds of food twice a week, said Taylor Thomas, also an animal care assistant at the center.

“Then we hide it all around to promote their natural foraging behaviors because obviously they're going to get to the wild and there's not just going to be piles of apples waiting for them,” Thomas said.

“One of the things that I know I'm most excited about for the new enclosure is that there's just going to be so many more opportunities to hide (the food) in a more natural way,” Thomas said.

The animals get seasonally dependent food, just as they would in the wild, whether it’s acorns, apples and pumpkins in the fall, or fruits like pears, grapes or blackberry branches in the summer, staff said. As winter approaches their food intake will be cut by about half to replicate the natural process, before they begin to hibernate until about mid-February, Woolery said.

“It's really weird for us, because we're not used to having animals that we don't have to do anything,” she said.

The hope is that the new enclosure will be ready for next year’s cubs, who typically arrive in the summer, O’Connell said.

