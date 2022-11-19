In addition, at a Tuesday public health briefing, Dr. Gary Green of Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center offered these positivity rates from nasal swabs at the hospital.

Here is the most up-to-date data on viral illness rates in Sonoma County.

Parenting 7-month-old twins and a 3-year-old is never a breeze. But it’s been a lot harder than usual lately for Monica Linares of Rohnert Park.

First it was a cold virus. Then, Linares is pretty sure, it was respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Then one of the twins came down with hand, foot and mouth disease. In the past month, she said, the household of four has enjoyed “maybe two days of all of us feeling well.”

“It’s hard to see light at the end of tunnel,” Linares said Friday. “It’s hard to stay positive sometimes. The work piece of it is stressful. And it’s compounded by the stress of the holidays. Now we’re having conversations about, ‘Do we host Thanksgiving next week?’ We’re trying to stay hopeful.”

Linares’ experience will ring true to many Sonoma County families.

After local public health authorities and doctors this week raised alarm about rising rates of respiratory illness in the region, The Press Democrat asked readers to share their experiences.

Dozens of parents described their families reeling from a cascade of viruses.

“Something needs to be done. This is scary. I’m scared to send my child to school, because at this point it’s a health risk.” Joanna Smith

In addition to the pathogens afflicting Linares and her crew, influenza A is rampant throughout the region and COVID-19 is showing a recent, stubborn uptick.

“Never in my career have I seen flu or RSV hit like they are right now,” said Dr. Omar Ferrari, medical director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Providence’s Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Ferrari described the number of influenza A cases, in particular, as “orders of magnitude” worse than a typical cold-and-flu season.

Santa Rosa Memorial’s emergency room has not maxed out yet, and hospital administrators have begun to discuss their surge plan should it reach capacity, he said. But the pediatric ER, and the patients it serves, are already heavily impacted.

“We can usually handle the pediatric volume here,” Ferrari said. “Now our unit is perpetually full. So even routine pediatric hospitalizations that we typically treat here, we’re having to send to other facilities. Then you realize no one has beds in the entire region.”

Every parent must deal with the sad spectacle of a sick child from time to time. But the stories recounted by parents are alarming.

“You pick her up and she feels noticeably lighter.” Maureen Lynch

They told The Press Democrat about viral illnesses that last two, three, four or more weeks; about symptoms that recur over and over; about relentless coughs that never go away; about rashes and joint pain that accompany the germs; about hourslong waits at doctors’ offices and grueling searches for medication.

Tyanna Austin’s experience was emblematic.

Her 5-year-old son, Elijah, got sick the week of Oct. 17. He ran a fever of 102-103 for three days, along with a runny nose and cough. Then he seemed to get better. But Elijah’s cough became so constant, he couldn’t sleep at night.

“Every 15-30 seconds, he would cough. All night,” said Austin, who lives in Santa Rosa. “It worried me.”

So she took Elijah to urgent care. They were there about three hours. Maybe a week later, she had to take him again. This time, the visit took more like four hours.

“There were a couple days we sent him to school, because he seemed better,” Austin said. “But because he was running around during recess, he’d get choked up and then throw up. As soon as he threw up, they sent him home.”

Elijah has missed 15 of the past 21 school days.

Elijah Austin and mom Tyanna Austin, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Santa Rosa. Elijah was sick for almost a month, with high fevers and flu symptoms, including a nearly unshakable cough. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Several parents had similar recollections of a child coughing until they vomited.

One of them was Maureen Lynch of Santa Rosa. “The whole time she was sick, every night she was throwing up in bed from coughing,” she said of one of her twin 3-year-old daughters. “I was washing sheets every night.”

Lynch asked to withhold her children’s first names to safeguard their privacy.

Both twins were diagnosed with RSV on Nov. 9. Both cases brought on bronchiolitis, a lung infection that causes inflammation. Neither girl has fully recovered.

“I’ve never seen my kids this sick,” Lynch said. She also has a 12-year-old daughter.

Lynch wound up taking one of the twins to the emergency room. She had checked the girl’s oxygen level during the night. It was at 85. Normal oxygen saturation level is 95-100 in both adults and children. The emergency room immediately admitted her girl.