Sonoma County’s children getting pummeled by wave of viral illness

Local parents described their children suffering through a cascade of viruses, including flu, RSV and COVID-19.|
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 19, 2022, 7:07AM
COVID-19, influenza A and RSV

Here is the most up-to-date data on viral illness rates in Sonoma County.

COVID-19

Case rate, Nov. 11 (7-day average): 7 per 100,000 residents

Case rate (vaccinated): 6.6 per 100,000

Case rate (unvaccinated): 13.5 per 100,000

Test positivity, Nov. 11 (7-day average): 5.5%

New cases, Nov. 16: 44

SOURCE: Sonoma County coronavirus dashboard

In addition, at a Tuesday public health briefing, Dr. Gary Green of Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center offered these positivity rates from nasal swabs at the hospital.

Influenza: 43%

RSV: 16%

Parenting 7-month-old twins and a 3-year-old is never a breeze. But it’s been a lot harder than usual lately for Monica Linares of Rohnert Park.

First it was a cold virus. Then, Linares is pretty sure, it was respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Then one of the twins came down with hand, foot and mouth disease. In the past month, she said, the household of four has enjoyed “maybe two days of all of us feeling well.”

“It’s hard to see light at the end of tunnel,” Linares said Friday. “It’s hard to stay positive sometimes. The work piece of it is stressful. And it’s compounded by the stress of the holidays. Now we’re having conversations about, ‘Do we host Thanksgiving next week?’ We’re trying to stay hopeful.”

Linares’ experience will ring true to many Sonoma County families.

After local public health authorities and doctors this week raised alarm about rising rates of respiratory illness in the region, The Press Democrat asked readers to share their experiences.

Dozens of parents described their families reeling from a cascade of viruses.

“Something needs to be done. This is scary. I’m scared to send my child to school, because at this point it’s a health risk.” Joanna Smith

In addition to the pathogens afflicting Linares and her crew, influenza A is rampant throughout the region and COVID-19 is showing a recent, stubborn uptick.

“Never in my career have I seen flu or RSV hit like they are right now,” said Dr. Omar Ferrari, medical director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Providence’s Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Ferrari described the number of influenza A cases, in particular, as “orders of magnitude” worse than a typical cold-and-flu season.

Santa Rosa Memorial’s emergency room has not maxed out yet, and hospital administrators have begun to discuss their surge plan should it reach capacity, he said. But the pediatric ER, and the patients it serves, are already heavily impacted.

“We can usually handle the pediatric volume here,” Ferrari said. “Now our unit is perpetually full. So even routine pediatric hospitalizations that we typically treat here, we’re having to send to other facilities. Then you realize no one has beds in the entire region.”

Every parent must deal with the sad spectacle of a sick child from time to time. But the stories recounted by parents are alarming.

“You pick her up and she feels noticeably lighter.” Maureen Lynch

They told The Press Democrat about viral illnesses that last two, three, four or more weeks; about symptoms that recur over and over; about relentless coughs that never go away; about rashes and joint pain that accompany the germs; about hourslong waits at doctors’ offices and grueling searches for medication.

Tyanna Austin’s experience was emblematic.

Her 5-year-old son, Elijah, got sick the week of Oct. 17. He ran a fever of 102-103 for three days, along with a runny nose and cough. Then he seemed to get better. But Elijah’s cough became so constant, he couldn’t sleep at night.

“Every 15-30 seconds, he would cough. All night,” said Austin, who lives in Santa Rosa. “It worried me.”

So she took Elijah to urgent care. They were there about three hours. Maybe a week later, she had to take him again. This time, the visit took more like four hours.

“There were a couple days we sent him to school, because he seemed better,” Austin said. “But because he was running around during recess, he’d get choked up and then throw up. As soon as he threw up, they sent him home.”

Elijah has missed 15 of the past 21 school days.

Elijah Austin and mom Tyanna Austin, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Santa Rosa. Elijah was sick for almost a month, with high fevers and flu symptoms, including a nearly unshakable cough. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
Elijah Austin and mom Tyanna Austin, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Santa Rosa. Elijah was sick for almost a month, with high fevers and flu symptoms, including a nearly unshakable cough. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Several parents had similar recollections of a child coughing until they vomited.

One of them was Maureen Lynch of Santa Rosa. “The whole time she was sick, every night she was throwing up in bed from coughing,” she said of one of her twin 3-year-old daughters. “I was washing sheets every night.”

Lynch asked to withhold her children’s first names to safeguard their privacy.

Both twins were diagnosed with RSV on Nov. 9. Both cases brought on bronchiolitis, a lung infection that causes inflammation. Neither girl has fully recovered.

“I’ve never seen my kids this sick,” Lynch said. She also has a 12-year-old daughter.

Lynch wound up taking one of the twins to the emergency room. She had checked the girl’s oxygen level during the night. It was at 85. Normal oxygen saturation level is 95-100 in both adults and children. The emergency room immediately admitted her girl.

The child has lost 4 pounds during the illness, 10% of her body weight.

“You pick her up and she feels noticeably lighter,” Lynch said. “Her thighs and her little butt are a lot smaller. She’s just now getting her appetite back. I had to feed her baby food out of a pouch.”

The other twin, meanwhile, got hives and wound up with a rash “from head to toe,” Lynch said. She was recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

Next week is Thanksgiving break. Assuming the 3-year-olds are healthy enough to return to preschool after that, they will have missed three weeks of school. And their mom isn’t feeling great herself. Her asthma is flaring up every night.

“The irony is that masking was fairly ineffective against COVID, but it’s incredibly effective against the flu — and thank God.” Dr. Omar Ferrari, Providence’s Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

“I haven’t taken one day off. I’ve worked every day at home,” Lynch said. “I’m an accountant. We’re doing our budgets for the end of the year. It’s our busiest month.”

Other parents don’t have the ability to work from home, and have been forced to burn sick time or go unpaid.

Many feel they aren’t getting enough support from schools. While many districts are reporting absence rates that are more or less in line with pre-COVID flu seasons, parents tell a different story.

Brittney Light, who lives in Santa Rosa, has a son who has had a cold and a sinus infection and, now, influenza A. His teacher sent out an alert on ParentSquare on Monday saying 10 kids in the class were out sick.

A woman who told The Press Democrat she works for Geyserville Unified School District said its primary school was missing five of its 15 kindergartners Wednesday.

“6th grader went to outdoor ed, came home extremely sick,” wrote a Rohnert Park woman, who did not share her name. “Dozens of kids had to leave camp over the week.”

And weaving through the shared tales was a common observation: For children and adults alike, these cases of influenza A and RSV are hitting many people far harder than the coronavirus did.

The response from schools, according to some parents, is a disconnect.

When the COVID-19 pandemic raged, they say, campuses took strong precautions that included mandatory masking and social distancing. Those safeguards are generally absent from this recent wave of viral infections, parents complained.

“With RSV and flu, they’re not even checking kids,” said Joanna Smith, whose 4-year-old daughter, Annabelle, is in a transitional kindergarten class in Graton. “I haven’t seen any kids get sent home, but I have seen sick kids at the school. Actually, I have seen one sent home — and it was pinkeye. Other than that, all the kids in school are coughing consistently. There are no masks.”

Annabelle has been diagnosed with RSV four times over the past two months.

Once she is well, Smith said, “I send her back to school. Within three days, she comes home again.”

“By Thursday every week, I’m taking her out,” Smith continued. “Something needs to be done. This is scary. I’m scared to send my child to school, because at this point it’s a health risk.”

Ferrari, the Providence doctor, would love to see more masking, not just in schools but in all busy indoor settings.

Omar Ferrari, D.O. emergency medicine at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, Friday, July 10, 2020 in the COVID surge tent they haven't had to use since the pandemic started. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020
Omar Ferrari, D.O. emergency medicine at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, Friday, July 10, 2020 in the COVID surge tent they haven't had to use since the pandemic started. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

“The irony is that masking was fairly ineffective against COVID,” he said. “But it’s incredibly effective against the flu — and thank God.”

Ferrari said this year’s flu shot also appears to be highly effective against both influenza A and B. He speaks from experience.

His whole family came down with the flu recently. Ferrari and his daughter had been vaccinated, and they held up well against the virus. His wife and son had not gotten their shots yet.

“They were both annihilated,” Ferrari said. “I’ve never seen my wife that sick.”

Now, doctors and public health officials are concerned about family gatherings over Thanksgiving and the December holidays. Maureen Lynch, the Santa Rosa mother of twins, is just trying to weather the storm.

“They keep saying they want to feel better because they want go on a carousel,” Lynch said. “TrainTown may be my only option, I think.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

