Sonoma County’s coronavirus death toll rises to 11

Sonoma County health officials reported two more coronavirus deaths Thursday, adding new grief to what had already become the deadliest week for the local pandemic.

Six people have died since Sunday from complications of COVID-19, including two people between the ages of 50 and 64. County officials reported four of the six had been living at skilled nursing or residential care facilities before they died, underscoring the potentially dire consequences of recent outbreaks of the highly infectious virus at senior care homes.

The uptick in fatalities also comes as the county, the state and the country are experiencing a rise in cases, leading local officials to call for people to stay home on the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the deaths of two younger residents are a reminder that the coronavirus remains a serious disease.

“We’re getting complacent about it. People think it’s no big deal, it’s not going to affect me,” Mase said. “When we see deaths in this (younger) age group, we worry a lot about it. It signifies it can affect younger people.”

All told, 11 Sonoma County residents have died after contracting the disease since the virus was detected locally in early March. The deaths represent less than 1% of the 1,267 cases reported in the county.

The county reported 38 new cases late Thursday. The county’s website had not yet been updated to include the 11th death.

A surge of infections was expected by public health officials as they eased rules put in place to slow the spread of the virus, allowing businesses to reopen and public activities to resume. But the rate of new cases — 445 new COVID-19 cases charted in the past two weeks — have taken some in the county by surprise.

“I’m concerned,” Sonoma County Supervisor Board Chair Susan Gorin said. “I didn’t, quite frankly, expect the rapid surge that we have seen over the past week.“

Gorin and Mase echoed calls from officials across the state for people to avoid July Fourth gatherings and lessen the chances holiday celebrations result in outbreaks of the disease.

“It’s not business as usual,” Mase said. “Let’s try to have this Fourth of July be different and maybe we can celebrate by doing things in our own homes. Absolutely display the American flag.”

The number of cases linked to residential care homes for the elderly and infirm locally reflects the outsized devastation COVID-19 has had on these facilities nationwide.

In most cases, employees are exposing residents to the virus, Mase said. Skilled nursing facilities are especially impacted.

“They don’t have the ability to have one person in the room, usually crowded conditions with three to four people in one room,” Mase said.

Mase said the county is working toward having a designated alternative care site for residents of skilled nursing facilities who test positive for COVID-19 because removing them from group settings is an effective way to limit the virus’ spread.

Information from the health department and the Sonoma County sheriff’s coroner reveal some details about those who died this week.

A man who died Thursday was between 50 and 64 years old and had been in the hospital for about a month, according to the health department.

On Wednesday, another man between 50 and 64 died after being hospitalized for three days.

Two others died Wednesday, including a woman at a skilled nursing facility and another woman at a residential care facility. Both were 65 or older.

Monday, an 84-year-old woman died at Little Bird Assisted Living in Petaluma, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One day earlier, a man died after two days in the hospital. He had been living at Broadway Villa Post Acute in Sonoma, a company spokesman confirmed.

The two deaths reported Thursday are the first involving people under the age of 64 in Sonoma County. The tally excludes a 43-year-old Santa Rosa police detective who died March 31 but lived outside Sonoma County.

“My heart goes out to the families and their suffering and we need to acknowledge that,” Mase said.

