Sonoma County’s population grew by a meager 1% between 2010 and 2020

Sonoma County’s overall population grew by a mere 1% in the past decade, from 483,878 to 488,863 residents, according to 2020 census data released Thursday morning.

A difference of only 4,985 people, the county’s population change represents the slowest growth in decades and is dwarfed by the 5.5% growth it experienced between 2000 and 2010, when the county added more than 25,000 residents. In the decade of the 1990s, the county grew by more than 70,000.

Across the nine Bay Area counties, Sonoma County saw the slowest growth in the region, followed by Napa County with a 1.1% growth.

Although anemic growth in Sonoma County could relieve some of the housing pressures, it isn’t necessarily good for business, said Ethan Brown, director of business development & innovation at the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

“In a county where we are struggling to create enough housing, flat population growth isn't necessarily a bad thing,” Brown said. “But also … most sectors are struggling for workforce as well, and to have population growth stagnate or contract is not a good thing for the economy overall.”

The data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday is the first detailed look at how the demographics of the nation, states, counties, cities and neighborhoods have changed in the past 10 years.

The data, which will be used by state legislatures and local governments to redraw political districts for the next decade, include local level 2020 census results on population change, race, ethnicity, voting age population and housing occupancy status.

But what the 2020 Census numbers do not show is the magnitude of population loss in Sonoma County since 2017, the year of the North Bay firestorm.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual estimates, Sonoma County’s population peaked in 2017 at 504,217 residents. The official 2020 head count reflected a 3% decline since then.

Local economists, politicians and demographers attribute the decline not only to repeated wildfires, but also to the increasing cost of housing, the pandemic, drought and other quality of life issues.

Linda Lou Silvashy, 74, of Rohnert Park is among those local residents who have decided to leave. Silvashy, a widow, recently sold her Emily Avenue home and will be moving in with her daughter in Colorado on Aug. 20.

Silvashy said she’s fed up with California, its politics and the high cost of living. “I don't want to stay here, I can't afford to stay here, not on my Social Security,” she said. “If you're on a limited income, you cannot live here.”

Silvashy is moving to a small town called Parker, just southeast of Denver. One of the interesting national findings in last year’s census was that the 10 fastest growing cities were essentially suburbs of nearby larger cities.

Nationally, population growth slowed in the past decade, with only 1930s having less growth. In addition, declines were widespread, with most counties losing population between 2010 and 2020.

Smaller counties nationally tended to lose population while more populous counties only grew bigger. Most growth took place in metro areas, with all 10 of the country’s most populous cities growing in the past 10 years.

The census showed that Americans continued to move to the South and West, while population in the Midwest and Northeast declined.

In addition to the population statistics, the census data show the face of America is changing as well.

Between 2010 and 2020, the nation’s white population fell from 63.7% to 57.8%, largely driven by declining birthrates among white women compared with Hispanic and Asian women.

Sonoma County’s white population decreased by 10.7% over the past 10 years, dropping from 320,027 people in 2010 to 285,792 in 2020. In turn, the Latino population grew 17.4%, from 120,430 residents in 2010 to 141,438 last year, the U.S. census data released Thursday shows.

Latinos now make up nearly 29% of all Sonoma County residents, where a decade ago their share was just under 25%. White residents comprise of just under 59% of the total population, whereas 10 years ago they made up 66%.

Santa Rosa, which annexed parts of the Roseland community in 2017, grew by 6.1% in the past 10 years, according to the census data, with a total of 178,127 residents last year. The city grew by 13.7% between the start of the new millennium and 2010.

Rohnert Park saw the county’s largest percentage growth. The 2020 U.S. Census counted nearly 44,390 people in Rohnert Park, representing a 8.3% increase from 2010, when about 40,971 people were counted. By comparison, Rohnert Park saw its population shrink by 3% between 2000 and 2010.