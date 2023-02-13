When Deja Whitney, an educator and artist, left Rohnert Park for San Francisco in October 2021, they became one of more than 3,000 residents who moved out of Sonoma County between 2021 and 2022.

Another was Bryce Gallagher, 22, a Sonoma State University communications major who, after graduating in May 2022, decided to move to San Diego for better job opportunities and to be closer to family.

“When it came time around graduation and I was deciding what I wanted to do, I love the area, but I didn’t really feel that there was really anything that was calling me to stay there,” Gallagher said.

(15 reasons Press Democrat readers gave for moving away from Sonoma County and where they went)

With more people moving out than moving in, and more people dying than being born, Sonoma County’s population again dropped over the year between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the latest state estimates. That continued a five-year contraction that traces to the devastating 2017 Tubbs and Nuns fires.

In 2017, before the October fires, the county’s population peaked at about 503,500. The most recent estimate from the state Department of Finance— which produces population reports annually — shows the county’s population in July 2022 as 480,261. That’s a loss of roughly 23,000 residents in five years, or about 4.5 percent of the 2017 high.

The wildfires were a key factor in that change, destroying more than 5,300 homes in Santa Rosa and elsewhere in the county. They were followed by the 2019 Kincade Fire and the 2020 Walbridge Fire, each blaze another trauma for residents. The climbing cost of living in general and in particular, the high price of housing — both rents and house prices — also drove many away, observers agree.

The pandemic also played a large role: more people died, fewer babies were born, and migration into the county slowed further (although Sonoma County attracted more tech workers suddenly able to work remotely and drawn to Wine Country, which may have slowed the rate of loss).

For Whitney, 24, who graduated from Sonoma State University in May 2021 and uses they/them pronouns, the decision to move came down to other considerations. Many of their friends had returned to homes outside of Sonoma County when the pandemic ended in-person classes.

“The people I would have stayed for weren’t there anymore,” they said.

Also central to their decision, they said: “It was very, very white and I felt kind of pin-holed in that. I felt like it was really hard to find a community that was like me, a person of color, someone who is trans.”

Regardless of the many reasons people left — and between July 2020 and July 2022, 8,411 more people left Sonoma County than moved to it — the result is a county population that has changed in ways beyond simply its total number. For example, according to U.S. Census data, between 2017 and 2021:

The number of residents aged 20 to 54 dropped from 223,041 to 210,878, a decrease of 12,163 people, or nearly 6%;

In that same period, the number of people aged 55 and older grew from 168,590 to 170,396;

And, the number of residents aged 19 and younger dropped from 112,586 to104,602.

While it’s still a bit too early to draw sweeping conclusions, that points to potentially worrisome developments.

“The biggest concern about it is whether or not we are trading working families for older couples or older residents who are not planning to have kids, are not necessarily going to work when they come here or” part-time residents who only live or vacation here from time to time, said Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler. “Because that could easily be where you're losing not only current workforce, but you're losing future workforce.”

In many ways what’s happening in Sonoma County is happening around the state, where for about two decades more people have been moving out than moving in, but births have continued to prop up the population numbers, though at increasingly slower rates.

However, some markers set Sonoma County apart, said Hans Johnson, a demographer and senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California.

For one, since 2020, Sonoma and Napa have been the only Bay Area counties in which more people died than babies were born — 9,150 deaths and 8,882 births in Sonoma County.

“That’s the result, primarily, of having an older population,” Johnson said.

On the other hand, although more people left than moved in, Sonoma County still had a lower rate of people leaving than the rest of the nine Bay Area counties, Johnson noted.

What do the numbers mean for Sonoma County down the road?