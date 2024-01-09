Rain came and went Tuesday but is expected to return Wednesday for another round of “beneficial” precipitation, weather forecasters say.

The coming rain is a continuation of a system that created a wet Tuesday morning in Sonoma County before a sunny afternoon developed.

Who's ready for a little beneficial rainfall?! Through midweek we will see a couple of disturbances that will bring rounds of scattered light-to-moderate rainfall across the region. Mostly confined to northern areas today, but better chances for everyone else Wednesday AM.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hvyZaiMen8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2024

Similar conditions are on the horizon for Wednesday morning across the Bay Area. Sustained winds will be between 15 and 22 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph.

A coastal flood advisory will be in place 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday due to King Tides. Minor flooding may occur in low-lying flood-prone areas along the shore.

The return of King Tides has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Bay shoreline from 8 AM to 11 AM tomorrow (Wednesday). High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding for flood-prone, low-lying areas near the bay shoreline. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KjGNQhQt1F — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2024

Travelers are encouraged to give themselves extra time and space on roads. They should also keep eyes out for fallen trees and branches, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time conditions clear up, anywhere from 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain is likely for Santa Rosa.

The National Weather Service describes the pattern as “light to moderate rain showers with gusty (northwest) winds” and similar amounts are expected across the Bay Area.

Exceptions include Cloverdale and San Francisco, where two-day totals may reach half an inch.

Prior to Tuesday, rain had been recorded in Sonoma County four times since Jan. 1. The wettest day was Jan. 2, when about an inch of precipitation was recorded at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Total rainfall for the calendar year prior to Tuesday was 1.37 inches, down from the normal 1.87 inches through Jan. 8.

High temperatures for the week are on tap to reach the mid-50s with lows bottoming out at 33 degrees Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Clear skies are predicted for Thursday before clouds develop Friday, followed by another round of rain into the weekend.

High temperatures over the weekend will nearly reach 60 degrees. Low temperatures should hover around 40 degrees.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.