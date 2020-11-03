Sonoma County’s still-uncontained pandemic death toll reaches 142

Sonoma County health officials on Monday reported six more local residents have died of complications of the coronavirus, bringing the pandemic death toll to 142.

The latest fatalities of four women and two men — the most reported in a single day since Sept. 22 — occurred since Oct. 23. Five of the victims were 65 or older, and two lived in senior care homes, which have been the epicenter of the deadly effects of the virus. One victim was between 50 and 64 and died at a local hospital.

The deaths represent the county’s continuous struggle with widespread transmission of the infectious disease. That inability to contain COVID-19 is expected to again keep the county stuck in the bottom stage of the state’s four-part community reopening regimen Wednesday when state public health officials reassess progress of California’s 58 counties curtailing the virus.

County health officials also revealed Monday that the local evacuations during the Glass fire in late September contributed to the spread of the contagion.

Preliminary data shows that 22 people were infected during the evacuations. In some cases, infections emerged after individuals stayed with friends or relatives who had the virus, or it was evacuees who infected people temporarily hosting them until they could return home, said Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county’s epidemiology team.

Another 27 residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 before the blaze were forced to leave their homes as the fire threatened.

“These numbers are probably an underestimate, because it’s really hard to pin a specific situation and say that was the cause of transmission,” county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. “When we finish contact tracing, we’ll probably have a better idea, but there will be people who are missed who probably evacuated.”

During the Walbridge fire in August, public health officials determined there were likely 15 cases of the coronavirus connected with fire evacuees.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County is the only one in the nine-county Bay Area still mired since late August in the most restrictive “purple tier” under the state’s business and public venue reopening guidelines. Sonoma joins eight other counties statewide in the most restrictive tier.

As of Sunday, the county’s daily virus transmission rate was about 12 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, while the state’s maximum rate to make reopening progress is 7 or fewer new daily cases. The county’s overall share of positive COVID-19 tests was 5%, exceeding the state’s threshold of 8% or less. As of last week the last time it was measured, the county’s percentage of positive tests among disadvantaged residents was 8.9%, slightly above the state’s 8% threshold.

Also, Sunday the county reported 103 new coronavirus infections, a significant jump from the number of daily cases reported the three previous days: 40 on Saturday; 45 on Friday; and 32 on Thursday.

Realizing more aggressive action was needed to blunt the virus, on Oct. 26 the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $16 million long-term enhanced pandemic response strategy that targets disadvantaged neighborhoods where the majority of the overall cases are occurring.

However, Mase said Monday the effects of that multi-pronged plan to conduct neighborhood testing, vast community outreach and pay $1,200 stipends to allow low-income residents who contract the virus to stay home and isolate rather than go to work will take a few weeks to show in curtailing spread of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

“I think we’re still in the place where we really haven’t felt the impact yet (of these measures),” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.