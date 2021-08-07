Sonoma County’s vaccinations have dropped sharply since April peak

In April, nearly 40,000 Sonoma County residents a week were eagerly rolling up their sleeves to get a vaccination jab against the coronavirus.

At the time, the highly anticipated shots were made widely available in the county to an estimated 122,836 residents between the ages 16 and 49. It seemed as if the goal of “herd immunity” to protect the community from another severe wave of COVID-19 actually could be achieved.

But the demand for vaccinations through May and June dropped sharply. By early July, the county was logging only about 5,000 weekly inoculations. Then the highly contagious delta variant of the virus began raging among unvaccinated residents, leading to packed local hospitals and intensive-care units of sick patients. Circulation of the mighty variant has not yet subsided.

The hospitalization spike predictably caused more people to die from the pandemic disease. Virus-related deaths were a rarity in the spring, but began to climb again in the summer. Four residents died in June, then 14 in July, after only a single death in May attributed to COVID-19.

The vexing question now is with nearly 71% of county residents age 12 or older fully inoculated will that be enough to prevent a surge of deaths in August and September matching those monthly totals of 43 and 42 in 2020?

Hospitalizations are currently at the level they were at this time last year, and with more people sick with the coronavirus in hospitals the result is expected to be an eventual increase in pandemic fatalities. Deaths related to COVID-19 usually lag hospitalization spikes by an average of four weeks, infectious disease experts say.

“That means that even if we stopped having new cases today, we would continue to see deaths increase throughout this month,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley School of Public Health. “It’s very likely that we will continue to see increased cases in all the counties (in California), including Sonoma, throughout the month of August.”

Swartzberg said he thinks daily infections will continue to mount well into September before they plateau. That means deaths won’t “crest” until September or October, he said.

“Hold on to your seats, because it’s going to be a rough ride in the next one or two months,” he said.

Against this potentially dire backdrop, local public health officials and health care providers this week began ramping up efforts to boost vaccination rates. County public health officials ordered that all local police, fire and emergency service workers be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or submit to the weekly testing.

“I'm certainly hoping that we're going to increase uptake and vaccinations, in those groups,” said Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, noting she hopes the drudgery of weekly virus testing will change minds.

Mase also strongly urged all employers in the county to demand their workers get vaccinated or submit to testing as a requirement for employment.

County supervisors on Aug. 17 will take up a proposal demanding the same of the county’s nearly 4,500 workers.

The latest local public health data show there are plenty of people still unvaccinated or not fully inoculated against COVID-19. Among residents 12 and older, there are currently more than 90,000 Sonoma County residents who have not gotten any shots, while another 35,000 people remain partially vaccinated. For the weeks ending July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, the flat vaccination trend ranged between 4,585 and 5,255 weekly shots.

This week’s full-court press to boost vaccinations began with giant California medical provider and hospital operator Kaiser Permanente announcing on Monday that its employees no longer had the option to test weekly for COVID-19 and must get fully inoculated by Sept. 30. Sutter Health followed on Wednesday and, by Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom had also removed the testing option for the state’s health care workers.

Public health leaders across the state joined the recommendations by Mase and Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren for area businesses to force their employees to get virus shots or submit to weekly testing.

Local health officials say it’s too early to tell if the area and state mandates are immediately having the desired effect.

Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief, said Friday the latest vaccination figures do show a significant “bump.”

From Thursday to Friday, countywide inoculations jumped by 1,536 doses, the largest single day increase since vaccinations began in December 2020, Shende said.

“Hopefully this is a trend,” she said.

Swartzberg, the UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, called the slew of vaccination mandates appropriate steps that should “move the needle” toward greater inoculation rates in communities.

Most unvaccinated people, he said, generally fall into two camps: those who absolutely refuse to be vaccinated and those who simply can’t be bothered.

“The large majority of people who are unvaccinated are not extreme,” he said. “The vast majority of those folks will get vaccinated, so they can continue to do their job.”

Swartzberg said the United States has tried just about everything it can to get people vaccinated, including cash rewards and other kinds of incentives, with only marginal success. On Friday, the country reached a milestone of more than 50% of residents fully vaccinated.

Now, he said, the nation and the rest of the world continues facing an “explosion” of new infections resulting from the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

In Sonoma County, coronavirus case rates have spiked since the spring and have risen steeply since July. The county now sees an average of more than 20 new cases a day per 100,000 residents and the number of active cases is nearing 2,000, nearly doubling since only July 23.

The silver lining, Swartzberg said, is that many of the most vulnerable residents are protected. About 90% of Americans 65 and older are at least partially vaccinated, and in Sonoma County that number is about 92%. Last summer, a far less contagious coronavirus strain wreaked havoc on older residents, many of them with medical conditions that complicated their COVID-19 illness.

This summer, the delta variant is primarily infecting a younger, unvaccinated population, which should “temper the mortality rates compared to last year,” Swartzberg said.

Mase, the county’s health officer, agreed.

“We were so successful with getting vaccine to the over 65 population, I really think that we won't see what we saw last summer,” Mase said of the possibility of a wave of additional deaths. “But any death is a loss, and we are going to see some deaths.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.