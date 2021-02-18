Sonoma County’s vaccine shipment delayed by winter storms

Winter storms paralyzing much of the country have delayed a shipment of more than 8,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Sonoma County, imperiling a vaccination effort that has steadily ramped up over the past few weeks.

The disruption comes on the heels of news that the county will receive as many as 1,000 fewer doses than it expected next week. “So it’s a tough week,” Sonoma County vaccine chief Dr. Urmila Shende said Wednesday evening during a press briefing.

The Arctic blast of wind, ice and subzero temperatures that has hammered multiple time zones stretching from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico has stranded cases of vaccine at production facilities and distribution centers.

The county usually receives its weekly allotment of doses Monday or Tuesday, a spokesman said. This week’s shipment still had not arrived by Wednesday night, and no one seemed sure when it would get here. But officials insisted the county had enough vaccine in reserve to keep the clinics it supports running for the time being.

“Our team has reached out to all of the vaccine administrators that have clinics scheduled this week, to find out if they believe there will be any disruption,” said Ken Tasseff, who coordinates the county’s vaccine sites. “And at this time, they do not anticipate any clinic disruption. They’re monitoring it closely. And we’ve talked to various clinics about sharing, if necessary, in order to not cancel any appointments.”

The anticipated drop in doses is less dramatic, but ultimately could be more damaging to the county.

The county is expecting 8,025 doses this week, and the weekly number has grown steadily during the vaccine rollout. But next week, county officials said, it will fall to 7,610. And the net loss here could really be closer to 1,000, Shende said, thanks to a federal recalculation of the number of doses in a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Pfizer vials have officially contained five doses since the beginning of the national vaccination campaign in mid-December. But vaccinators have known for some time that it’s often possible to extract a sixth dose if you have a specific type of hypodermic needle. Now Pfizer has successfully lobbied to get each vial counted as six doses rather than five.

The Pfizer dose expectation could be a sore point for many of the county’s health providers, not all of which have access to the preferred needles. Many of those providers are smaller clinics.

Meanwhile, neighboring Lake County is already suffering the consequences of the extreme weather. Dr. Gary Pace, the health officer there, announced in a news release Wednesday that Lake County’s public health division was canceling all first-dose appointments at the county’s drive-through vaccination clinics — which launched only this week — on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, Lake County is rescheduling three batches of Moderna second doses. Those slotted for second doses Thursday, Friday and Monday, Pace said, will receive phone calls to get them into new appointments. Those recipients will all be past the recommended 28-day interval for the Moderna formula by the time they receive the next dose.

Representatives of Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and St. Joseph Health, which cumulatively run four of the six hospitals in Sonoma County (including the three largest), said they had no immediate information on any canceled or postponed COVID-19 shots because of transportation issues, but acknowledged receiving a cautionary memo from the California Department of Public Health. A spokeswoman said Sutter Santa Rosa is expecting 400 doses of Moderna this week.

The state public health department warned health providers Wednesday that expected shipments of coronavirus vaccine could be disrupted by the ice storm.

“If your clinic has a pending COVID-19 vaccine order (Moderna and/or Pfizer) scheduled to arrive this week, your shipment is likely delayed due to ongoing adverse weather conditions throughout the country,” the department said in an unsigned memo. “Orders are being held until weather conditions permit carriers to resume vaccine shipments.”

The CDPH instructed providers to prioritize second doses over first doses if necessary. “Subtract the number of second doses needed in the next seven days from your vaccine doses received to calculate how many first dose appointments you can schedule,” the memo read.

Pace, the Lake County health officer, said in his release that the county hopes to resume vaccinations Monday. A county representative said she could not provide details on how many doses are on hold. A spokeswoman for Adventist Health in Mendocino County said her group was expecting to vaccinate 750 people on Thursday and had not yet heard the supply chain would falter.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the weather was disrupting deliveries out of a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS facility in Louisville that serve as distribution hubs for the Southeast and had already caused canceled vaccination appointments in states are distant as New Hampshire, Florida, Texas and Illinois.

The federal government had promised states a total of 11 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week. CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund did not provide details on how many doses might be hampered by weather issues.

