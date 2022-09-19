Sonoma County’s wettest spot got almost 3 inches of rain over the weekend

Parts of Sonoma County have received nearly three inches of rain from a storm that arrived over the weekend, and forecasters say more showers are likely, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday.

Rain totals as of 8 a.m. Monday included 2.92 inches in Annapolis, 2.66 inches in Cazadero, 1.26 inches in Rohnert Park, 1.02 inches in the town of Sonoma, 0.59 inches in downtown Santa Rosa and 0.32 inches in Petaluma, according to the National Weather Service.

Intermittent rain is expected Monday and could continue Tuesday, weather service meteorologists said. The wet weather is expected to clear out by Wednesday.

Forecasters said there is a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon in the North Bay. Lightning strikes were reported Sunday afternoon along the Sonoma Coast, about 5 miles north of Bodega Bay, according to the weather service.

🎶If the thunder don't get you then the lightning will.🎶@NWSSPC has a portion of the North Bay in a general mention for thunderstorms. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. If you have outdoor activities planned be weather aware. 🌩🌩#cawx pic.twitter.com/7ULr226miy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2022

While rain in September is not unusual for the Bay Area, this storm has been a particularly wet one for this time of year, meteorologists said.

Normal September rainfall in the region ranges from 0.05 to 0.15 inches, and some locations have seen upward of 1,000% of the monthly normal since the weekend, according to the weather service.

Good Monday Morning Bay Area - Still holding onto a few showers this morning so you may need an☂ #cawx pic.twitter.com/PJegamkt47 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2022

Temperatures Monday through Wednesday are expected to be slightly below seasonal averages, with a high of 72 predicted for those three days in Santa Rosa. A high of 78 degrees is forecast for Thursday and 82 for Friday.

The average high temperature for Santa Rosa in September is 76 degrees.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.