Sonoma Index-Tribune publisher to assume new role as editor

Sonoma Valley’s most decorated newspaper is under new leadership this week. After three years as publisher at the Sonoma Index-Tribune, Emily Charrier also became editor on July 13.

“Eleven of the 16 years of my journalistic career have been spent at our hometown paper, and I have a profound sense of duty in this expanded new role to dig deeper into the stories and issues that define our community,” Charrier said.

While she grew up in West Marin, Charrier has deep connections and a rich Sonoma Valley history as her mother was raised on a prune farm north of Kenwood. Charrier was initially hired in 2006 by former I-T publisher/editor Bill Lynch. It was her first job after graduating from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism.

In her eight years as a reporter, Charrier covered everything from the hospital wars of Measure C to the murder of 17-year-old Luis Miranda at Maxwell Farms Regional Park. She became editor at the Petaluma Argus-Courier in 2013 before leaving California in 2015 to lead a hyper-local magazine group in Dallas, Texas.

Charrier returned to Northern California in 2018 to become publisher of the I-T and the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

She will retain both titles, but her primary focus will be dedicated to immersing herself even deeper in the Sonoma community and elevating the caliber of local journalism at the I-T. She also serves as chairperson-elect of the California News Publishers Association, helping to protect journalism on a legislative level.

As editor, Charrier will report to Richard A. Green, hired in February as chief content officer of the I-T’s parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, while also serving as executive editor of The Press Democrat.

Green led The Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, to a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News for coverage of hundreds of controversial, last-minute pardons by outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin. Stories directed by Green related to the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman shot by Louisville police in a botched raid, were finalists in two 2021 Pulitzer Prize categories. The Courier Journal also won a 2021 Peabody Award in collaboration with ABC News’ “20/20” magazine show for coverage of Taylor’s death and systemic racism in Louisville.

Charrier’s primary responsibilities, Green said, will be to deliver urgent, accurate, enterprising and relevant local journalism to Sonoma readers, with a special emphasis on accountability journalism.

“I love Emily’s passion for Sonoma County and her understanding of what readers’ expectations are,” Green said. “Index-Tribune subscribers can expect a reinvigorated approach to local coverage that is both fair and fearless without sacrificing the close-to-home coverage that generations of readers have loved. I couldn’t be more excited about Emily’s experience and determination to elevate the I-T’s quality.”

Charrier will be the second woman to lead the I-T newsroom as editor. She follows iconic Valley leader Celeste Murphy, who was editor and co-publisher of the Index-Tribune from 1915 to 1949. Murphy began writing editorials while still a student at Sonoma Valley High School, helped found the Vintage Festival and was personal friends with the likes of Jack and Charmian London and Gen. Mariano Vallejo.

“Celeste Murphy has always been an inspiration to me, especially hearing the stories about her from longtime Sonomans,” Charrier said. “I feel incredibly honored to take up her legacy, and build upon the good momentum already in place at the Index-Tribune.”

Charrier replaces editor Jason Walsh, who has spearheaded the I-T’s newsroom since 2014. He will move into a pivotal role as a local reporter and occasional columnist, putting his local breadth of knowledge to good use on the City Hall beat.

“I so deeply appreciate Jason’s contributions as editor, and I look forward to even greater success as a senior reporter,” Green said. “I’m confident Jason will leverage his experience and love for Sonoma in new ways, providing even deeper coverage of the city and surrounding Valley.”

Reach Emily Charrier at 707-933-2711, or emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.