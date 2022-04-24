Sonoma man charged with felony DUI after rolling vehicle

A driver suspected of DUI was arrested early Saturday by Petaluma police after he claimed someone else had been driving and fled the scene.

Miguel Hernandez-Villalva, 30, of Sonoma was arrested at 4:34 a.m. after his vehicle rolled and collided with a parked pickup truck in the 900 block of Western Avenue in Petaluma. Two female passengers in the vehicle were injured, according to a news release issued by Petaluma Police Sgt. Ryan DeBaeke.

The man was charged with felony DUI, causing injury and providing false information to a police officer, and later booked into Sonoma County Jail, according to the news release.

When contacted by police, Hernandez-Villalva said he and his friends were at a Santa Rosa bar when they met a man who offered to drive them home because they were drunk. That man, he said, was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision, according to the news release.

Officers searched for and obtained security footage showing that Hernandez-Villalva and his passengers were the only ones in the vehicle.

Interviews with the two women also confirmed that Hernandez had been driving the vehicle. The women were taken by the Petaluma Fire Department to Petaluma Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the news release.

Hernandez-Villalva failed field sobriety tests and a blood alcohol content test showed he was 1½ times over the legal limit, according to DeBaeke.

