Sonoma man lives his professional life inside the NBA bubble

On a beatified patch of ground owned by Walt Disney, ringed by tall fencing and burly security, giants are stretching their hamstrings right now, preparing to resume the NBA’s pandemic-truncated season.

The NBA “bubble” in Orlando is a COVID-free fortress, a billion dollar island thick with millionaires. No one goes in, no one comes out. It’s a tiny universe comprised of huge men.

“This is the safest place to be in the U.S. right now. I’m convinced,” said Patrick Rondou, an NBA camera operator who’s shot 30 consecutive finals. He has routinely hung with MJ and Steph, and counted Kobe Bryant among his close friends.

Rondou, a Sonoma Valley High School grad (1972) with 15 Emmys on his mantle, has been ensconced in the bubble since Day One. He’s the go-to camera operator for the NBA, and one of only three guys in the broadcast ecosystem who is allowed to have contact with players right now.

That access didn’t come easy, or cheap.

After an extremely strict seven-day quarantine, where a quartet of doctors in PPE popped in at all hours, Rondou—as all bubble residents do—undergoes rigorous daily protocols.

‘This is unprecedented. It’s historic. Life in the bubble is fantastic.’ Patrick Rondou, NBA camera operator

An oximeter is clipped to a finger each morning and temperatures are taken daily by mouth. The data is transmitted to an internal website and uploaded into a bubble-wide database.

“Then you have to go get your COVID testing,” Rondou said, adding that both nose and throat are swabbed daily. Bubble personnel wear a Disney “magic band,” which opens doors and controls other high touch surfaces. Rondou’s NBA press credential sports a device that electronically reads distance, programmed to beep when he’s less than six feet from someone.

“Everybody is constantly beep-beep-beep-beep,” Rondou said.

Should someone inside the bubble develop COVID symptoms at any point, the NBA uses those recorded beeps to contact trace and re-quarantine.

“They’re doing it right,” Rondou said.

The same could be said for Rondou, whose career has spanned decades and carried him around the world.

After high school, he studied marketing at Cal State Fullerton, where a not-yet-famous Kevin Costner was one of his classmates. But the world of business left him feeling sluggish and bored, and one night he found himself at Anaheim Stadium where an old SVHS teammate, Dan Briggs, was making his Major League Baseball debut.

“I snuck down on the field and got Danny’s attention, and with the little camera I’d brought began taking pictures,” Rondou said. “I thought to myself, this is kinda cool.”

Briggs generously opened a few doors for his old friend, and almost overnight, Rondou was an official photographer for the Angels. “If not for Danny, we wouldn’t be talking,” Rondou told the Index-Tribune.

In short order, Rondou graduated from still photography to video, and quickly distinguished himself with a creative eye. A romance led him to Chicago in the mid-’80s, where a young Oprah Winfrey took note of his work.

“I was her senior camera guy for 25 years. I’m still not allowed to talk about it, but it was incredible working for Oprah. She took such good care of us. All that stuff she gave away she gave to us, too. Except for the cars,” Rondou said with a laugh.

When he wasn’t shooting the Oprah Winfrey Show, Rondou worked other events: the Olympics, the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Oscars. He circled the globe, then did it again. “I’ve worked seven days a week for 35 years. I’ve got 9 million frequent flier miles just on American Airlines,” Rondou said.

A different kind of man might be fatigued at this point, but Rondou finds the work energizing. His job is the kind of job a lot of other guys dream of. “There’s 10,000 people waiting for me to drop dead. It’s a coveted position I’ve had all these years,” he said.

An athlete himself who was scouted in high school, Rondou has had to stay in peak shape to keep up in the NBA. Every morning in Orlando he runs the circumference of the bubble, an easy mile-and-a half past the manmade lakes, rivers, hotels, restaurants and golf courses within.

On the courts there, Rondou finds himself with a strange surplus of space, the only man standing where before there were dozens. “There’s nobody there, I’m by myself. And I love it,” he said. “I don’t have to deal with fans jumping up and spilling beer on me while I do my thing.”

Rondou’s thing now, in the 21st century, is commonly done with robots. The airspace above the court is a tangled web of guidelines. But to capture the nuances and special thrill of live play, a talented human is still needed behind a special camera to get the kinds of shots a robot cannot. “My goal—every time—is to get the shot that nobody else is gonna get,” he said.

Tonight, with what the NBA hopes is a record crowd watching on television, in an arena whose every inch has been microscopically disinfected, in the elite company of hoops stars and a few others, Rondou will shoulder his rig and get after that shot. He’ll do it again and again until Oct. 13, when the NBA champions will be crowned.

Is it hard, being away from everything familiar for months? No live contact with family, friends, even pets? “I could have stayed in Chicago and done other things, but something was telling me this could be pretty cool. This is unprecedented. It’s historic,” Rondou said. “Life in the bubble is fantastic.”

Contact Kate at kate.williams@sonomanews.com.