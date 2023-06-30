Revived after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing at a Petaluma fun run in May, Sonoma resident Julius Schillinger is grateful for every day.

“It was divine intervention or dumb luck, I’m not really sure, but pretty much for me life begins at 76,” Schillinger said.

Schillinger’s life was saved with CPR by three bystanders after he fell to the ground following the Dash for Dance 5K and Boogie Woogie Fun Run in Petaluma on May 7.

The nine-year-old fun run benefiting North Coast Ballet California, a preprofessional ballet company in Petaluma, took place at Shollenberger Park.

Schillinger had just completed the 1-mile run, his 18th race of 2023, when he collapsed.

“The sky and the trees started to spin, only for a few seconds. And that’s it. I fainted, my heart stopped, and fortunately that woman [I was speaking to] was a nurse,” Schillinger said.

Schillinger had been running near Vanessa Cummings, a cardiac nurse at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, and her daughter the entire race.

When Schillinger hit the ground, Cummings directed the efforts to save him.

“As soon as I looked at him, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is not good.” Somebody said he was still breathing but I knew from my training that the breathing I was seeing was not compatible with life,“ she said.

Cummings was aided by race volunteers Mike and Emily Tolson while Kathryn Phimister, a North Coast Ballet California staffer, called 911.

“Luckily he was right by the entrance and near us when he collapsed, because if he had been out on the trail who knows when we would have seen him or gotten help to him,” said Phimister.

Schillinger was given CPR for 23 minutes, eight of which were done by Cummings and the Tolsons until paramedics arrived and took him to Santa Rosa Memorial.

Back at work in the cardiac unit the evening of the race, Cummings visited Schillinger in his hospital room.

“It made me feel so much better because I was so concerned about him, we kind of had a moment together and I walked in and he was with his daughters and grandson and was alive and smiling,” Cummings said. ”It was a good end to quite a crazy day.“

Emily Tolson, a Petaluma native, is CPR-trained but had never used it in an emergency situation.

“I would definitely recommend getting CPR and first aid training. I’m very thankful that I had received that. And don’t be afraid to jump in and help, because you never know what kind of difference you will make,” Tolson said.

Schillinger said he is planning on taking the Tolsons out to dinner as a thank you once he is fully rehabbed.

He spent six days in the hospital but Schillinger said he is “recovering well.”

An avid runner who has completed more than 1,200 races, Schillinger said that after hearing his survival story many of his friends were motivated to update their CPR training.

“You never know when it’s going to be needed. The fact that they jumped right in, they didn’t have any hesitation, it had to happen that way because otherwise I wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

Schillinger is recovering from a broken sternum he suffered due to the CPR, but has begun walking frequently and is excited to get back to running.

“I got the clearance to run my first 5K, actually to run, and I will do other 5Ks but I am going to walk those. I’ve registered for Aug. 26, the Santa Rosa Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K.”

He reached out to Cummings to ask her to run it with him, which she will do.

“I thought, I can’t say no to that, so I am looking forward to running a race with him again, so we can have a happy race ending and hopefully not such a scary race ending,“ she said.