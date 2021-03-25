Subscribe

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds future uncertain as talks stall in Petaluma

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
March 25, 2021, 5:00AM

The two groups tasked with determining the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds have not met since the Petaluma City Council in late January refused to extend the fairgrounds operator’s lease, marking an eight-week lull despite a promise to restart discussions.

Instead, the city councilors tabbed to lead negotiations over the future of the 55-acre, centrally located swath of real estate have sought to finalize environmental reports and comb through legalities related to new favored uses for the site.

And the 4th District Agricultural Association leaders who operate the property have gathered key stakeholders in a series of Zoom meetings, building their case behind the scenes for a public pressure campaign against the Petaluma City Council. In comments during ensuing council meetings, advocates have offered a simplified soundbite: Save the fairgrounds.

The fair board’s offensive culminated this past week with a scathing letter accusing a City Council they described as “uninformed” of not delivering on its pledge to host a robust community engagement process.

“Unfortunately, after attending the council meeting held Jan. 25, we find it has become clear that not only are City Council members uninformed as to the board’s finances and use of property, but members are also grossly uninformed as to our plans for future development and community impact,” according to the letter signed by Director Dominic Grossi and 2nd Vice President Michael Parks.

As the community embarks on a general plan update that will force Petalumans to grapple with big questions about their city’s future, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has become a flashpoint for a city steeped in fraught land use debates. And the rising tension could add even greater acrimony to a discussion centered on what has long been viewed as the city’s cultural – if not geographic – core.

The 4th District Agricultural Association, its board appointed by the California governor, has run the fairgrounds since 1973, operating the annual, five-day fair and subleasing much of the property to a host of users, including Live Oak Charter School and the Petaluma Speedway.

The property has long been a safe harbor in emergencies, as well, hosting wildfire fire evacuees fleeing from advancing flames in three of the past four years and serving as a crucial COVID-19 testing site for much of the past year.

Fairgrounds officials say those other uses, as well as the association’s $500,000 annual maintenance budget and $12 million annual economic impact indicate a successful operation that’s leveraging prime real estate to provide a solid return for the city.

But city leaders say a business plan that relies on 360 days of events to help finance a five-day fair is just no longer viable, even if the fair itself is worth retaining.

“There’s a win-win there somewhere, for sure,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “That’s really what we want to get to. Support the fair, support our agrarian history, and ensure that the property gets utilized to the best of our ability.”

After the council’s Jan. 25 meeting, the city’s legal team discovered much of the discussion about extending the fairgrounds lease for a year was moot. A previous city council had quietly extended it 23 years ago, meaning the deadline for action is now Dec. 31, 2023.

Flynn said the city will pick up public outreach in the summer, or perhaps the fall. Before that, she said, the city is working to gather facts about the property, including an environmental assessment centered on the Petaluma Speedway.

“In the meantime, we’re working closely with the fair, as we always have,” Flynn said.

The new deadline, now more than 2.5 years away, is still enough to ratchet pressure on the fairgrounds operator, said CEO Allison Keaney, adding that it makes longer lease agreements impossible. And with so much uncertainty on the horizon, Keaney said the fair’s own strategic plan update, which could include upgrades to facilities, electric charging stations and more, has been put on hold.

“It’s hard to dream when you don’t know what’s going to happen in a couple of years,” Keaney said.

The fair board members hammered the point home in their March 18 letter to the Petaluma City Council, urging city leaders to kick-start the public process before it’s too late.

“The fairgrounds board has worked for over 10 years to engage the City Council on the importance of the lease to the preservation of our beloved fair and fairgrounds,” the letter read, in part. “Today we are at a point where further delay will have a significant detrimental impact on those who rely on and enjoy the services the fairgrounds provides.”

Before COVID-19 struck, the Sonoma-Marin Fair maintained steady attendance and revenue numbers, regularly topping 60,000 attendees and more than $600,000 in revenue for the annual, five-day fair, according to numbers provided by the operator.

The fair’s consistency stands in contrast to the Sonoma County Fair, which had experienced a six-year slide in attendance and revenue figures leading into 2020.

But the Sonoma-Marin Fair still couldn’t survive without outside revenue from subleasing the property for which it pays the city just $1 per year. For Flynn, who operates a 50-head cow calf operation outside of Petaluma, that setup just isn’t sustainable.

“Is that really the best use of the property?” Flynn said. “In all likelihood, they’re not going to be able to utilize the whole property at the end of the lease.”

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett said the public pressure being applied to the city council during its recent meetings is misguided, and she dinged fairgrounds advocates for their central focus on a lease extension.

“They’re not actually talking about what the next steps should be,” Barrett said.

First launched in January 2020, the city’s outreach plan has been stymied by the coronavirus pandemic. When talks and community engagment again commence, a buffet of options will be on offer.

City officials have underlined housing, hospitality, event center space, commercial space, sports fields, parks and a civic center as possibilities, none of which preclude some sort of presence for the fair, albeit a smaller one. The city has also named an emergency shelter and staging area as considerations.

Petaluma City Council member Brian Barnacle has a variety of ideas about what could come next, including some large, institutional investment in the property and more flexible event spaces. Barnacle, who showed animals at the fairgrounds as a 4-H youth, said just extending the lease isn’t a solution. But he also resents those who would just ditch the fair to build more housing.

“I think that we need to stop the finger-pointing, and we need to start working together in good faith,” Barnacle said. “We need to stop thinking that we know what’s best for the site, and start trusting the process and each other.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.

