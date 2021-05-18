Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey stepping down to take Seattle role with Recology

Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey is stepping down to move to Seattle for a new job, he announced Monday.

The 33-year-old Sonoma native was elected to the city council on his first try in 2018. His resignation is effective June 7.

He called the new job with Recology, a company he’s worked for since 2019, a “significant career opportunity.”

In a lengthy message to the community (read it here), Harvey alternately reminisced about the time when he and his wife Lili Harvey, 32, grew up here, when “this place was the Garden of Eden,” and the challenges Sonoma faces at present, especially over affordable housing and public mistrust of government.

Citing the city council’s moves to raise the minimum wage, develop an affordable housing trust fund and other measures “to allow working families the opportunity to buy new housing” since he became a member, Harvey acknowledge that “big challenges and big opportunities (are) ahead for Sonoma Valley.”

Harvey’s resignation comes four months after his former colleague Rachel Hundley resigned from the city council, and once again opens up the process for finding a replacement for the five-member city governance board. Harvey’s term ends in 2022.

To replace a council member mid-term, the city has two options: call a special election, or launch an appointment process in which the remaining city council members would select a replacement from a field of applicants.

As before, the council would have 60 days from the date of Harvey’s resignation to either name a replacement or hold a special election to fill the seat.

‘He’s a young man, and this is an opportunity for him. For the year and a half he was mayor, he was amazing. He was everywhere, he was doing everything for this city.’ Madolyn Agrimonti

In Hundley’s case, the council decided to follow the appointment process, and on March 1 applicant Kelso Barnett was chosen by the council and sworn in. A similar process this time could result in a city council with two of its five members serving by appointment, rather than election, until November, 2022.

Madolyn Agrimonti, who is now serving as vice mayor, will chair the twice-monthly city council meetings after Harvey steps down, “until such time as the council takes a reorganization vote (the four remaining may vote, including Agrimonti),” said Kiff. “During the reorg vote, they could choose to appoint any of the four as mayor and another as vice mayor.”

Added Kiff in an email to the I-T: “I will go out on a limb and on record to say I am going to miss Logan. He is a person with unique political skills that I admire (and I’ve worked with a lot of council members).”

Agrimonti was also generous in her praise of Harvey, who called her to tell him of his decisions. “I said ‘You know what, Logan, this is your real life.’ He’s a young man, and this is an opportunity for him. For the year and a half he was mayor, he was amazing. He was everywhere, he was doing everything for this city.

“It was a pleasure working with him.”

Harvey’s new job will be as a waste zero manager for Recology King County, the Washington state office of the same company he started working with in May 2019, Recology Sonoma Marin.

Recology is 100 percent employee owned, “an integrated resource recovery company providing materials collection, processing, commodity sales, and outreach and education to customers throughout California, Oregon, and Washington” according to their website.

“I got kind of recruited to go up there,” Harvey told the Index-Tribune earlier this week. “I’ll be overseeing the waste diversion program, to keep material out of garbage and out of the landfill, and getting to recycling and composting.”

Harvey said he and his wife have friends in Tacoma, the city just south of Seattle, whom they have frequently visited. He said they have already lined up a house to rent, and will fly to their new home on June 8, the day following his last city council meeting.

Although his new job will necessitate learning about 10 communities in King County, and he expects a learning curve to familiarize himself with them and their governments, he didn’t rule out eventually returning to active civic participation.

“I'm really happy that I still get to be on the front lines of fighting climate change up there,” said Harvey. “But I'm always somebody who's going to participate in government... I think it would shock people that if they start getting engaged with government, they'll find more open doors than closed ones.”

The outgoing mayor had nothing but good things to say about his colleagues on the city council. “The council today are people who really love their community, that really believe in the future of Sonoma, that want to support that future, and do so in a clear and conscious way.”

In his farewell message, he also warned against the pitfalls facing Sonoma, and other communities and governments, in the current atmosphere of public discourse.

“Americans have been led to believe that government intervention will make their lives worse, not better. That government is their enemy and not their friend. This is a lie,” he wrote.

He specifically stated that he would continue to work on the housing and equity issues coming before the city council in Sonoma until he leaves town early next month. “Left to the free market, the hollowing out of our communities will continue,” he warned.

Still, Harvey expressed no doubt or hesitation about his choice to leave Sonoma and head to the Pacific Northwest, at least at this time.

“It's a higher salary, a lower cost of living and cheaper home prices. It’s really the only opportunity that my wife and I see to ever own a home.”

Email Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.