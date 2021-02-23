Sonoma Media Investment’s diversity statement

The primary duty of a media company, at its core, is to seek out and tell the truth through its journalism. At the same time, we must maintain a company culture that is inclusive and free of discrimination of any kind.

We at Sonoma Media Investments, LLC, acknowledge the difficult truth that over the course of our long history, we have not always been consistent or effective in fulfilling another duty, to protect and defend those who are trivialized, disregarded, sidelined or treated unfairly in our community, and within our own company.

We at SMI are committed to creating and maintaining a company culture that is actively antiracist and scrupulously inclusive within our company’s work environment, and in how we report on and engage with the community we serve, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, national origin, faith, age, ability or size. We pledge to promote equality and humane treatment of others, and to oppose prejudice, indifference, sexism, intolerance and hate. This we will do through our hiring, promotion and retention practices, through our advertising programs and customer service, and through our news coverage and community engagement.