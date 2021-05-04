Sonoma Mountain’s Alina Blascow is one of two Sonoma County champion spellers

Alina Blascow, a sixth grader from Sonoma Mountain Charter School in the Old Adobe Union School District shared honors with Sofia Pomares, a sixth grader from the Presentation School in Sonoma in the Sonoma County Office of Education’s Elementary School Spelling Bee. The event was held virtually.

The two scholars proved best out of 50 outstanding fourth, fifth and sixth-grade spellers. The students had previously won school and regional spelling competitions.

Blascow and Pomares survived nine rounds without faltering before they were declared co-champions. Blascow successful spelled ecstatic, culpable and gorgonize. Pomares successfully spelled sardonic, colossal and villainous.

Several local students fared very well in the county competition.

Tristan Williamsson Newcomb, a fifth-grade school mate of Blascow at Sonoma Mountain, was fourth overall.

Aunjali Chand, a sixth grader from Liberty Elementary school (5th) and Chloe Herman, a sixth grader from Mary Collins at Cherry Valley Charter School (7th) were among the top 10.

Also placing from the Petaluma area were Sofia Pinaeva, a sixth grader from Loma Vista Immersion Academy (6th), Daniella Skye, a ffith grader from McKinley School (16th), Michaelo Copeland, a fourth grader from Two Rock Union School (21st), June Duncan, a sixth-grader from Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School (22nd), Jack McGowan, a sixth grader from Harvest Christian School (23rd), Alyssa Smith, a sixth grader from Two Rock Union School (27th), Alondra Gonzalez, a fifth grader from Wilson School (32nd) Kaia Woodyard, a fourth grader from Mary Collins at Cherry Valley Charter School (33rd), Giovanni Sandoval, a fifth grader from Liberty Elementary School (34th), Freyja Odell, a sixth grader from Loma Vista Immersion Academy (36th), Ava Carlyle, a sixth grader from Harvest Christian School (39th), Aurora Ortega Miramontes, a sixth grader from Wilson School (40th), Liam Smith, a sixth grader from Wilson School (45th), Adrienne Larsen, a forth grander from Wilson School (47th) and Shaniya Owens, a fourth grader from Miwok Valley Elementary Charter School (50th).