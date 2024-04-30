Sonoma County saw yet another drop in population last year, part of a demographic shift that has continued since 2016, the year before the devastating North Bay fires destroyed thousands of homes in the region.

The county’s population declined from 479,445 to 478,152, a 0.3% drop, with the biggest declines of 1% or more in Cloverdale, Cotati, Sebastopol and Sonoma, according to new data released Tuesday by the California Department of Finance.

Meanwhile, Napa County’s population increased by 0.4%, with the biggest annual increase in American Canyon, at 1.8%, according to state numbers. Napa County’s population is now an estimated 135,029.

No cities or towns in Sonoma County saw an increase in population, and unincorporated Sonoma County saw a decline of 0.4%. Santa Rosa saw it’s population decline to 174,890, down by 0.1%.

Sonoma County’s population, according to state estimates, peaked 503,405 residents in 2016. Napa County’s population peaked in 2015 at 141,530 people.

The state overall saw and increase in population in 2023, the first since 2020. State officials said the increase is driven by decreased mortality and a rebound in legal foreign immigration.

The state’s population grew last year by just over 67,000 (an annual rate of 0.17%) to 39,128,162, according to the state estimates.

The state data, which includes housing estimates, shows that across the Bay Area, locations with the biggest increases in housing also saw the biggest increases in population.

For example, Emeryville, with an increase in housing of 6.4% between Jan. 1, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024, saw a population increase of 5%. Oakley in Contra Costa County, which saw a 2.4% increase in housing, experienced a 1.8% increase in population.

Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa each had housing increases of 1.1%. However, Petaluma and Rohnert Park had zero growth in population and Santa Rosa saw a decline of 0.1%.

