It looks like students returning to the California State University system’s 23 campuses for the spring semester — including Sonoma State — will have some free time on their hands.

Starting Jan. 22, the first day of classes, the CSU system’s 29,000 faculty will go on strike for five days — a measure they were forced to take, according to leaders of the California Faculty Association, after CSU officials abruptly walked out of labor negotiations Tuesday while imposing a short-term 5% raise for the affected employees.

Sonoma State spokesman Jeffery Keating announced Wednesday that the Rohnert Park campus would be “open and operational” from Jan. 22-26, the days of the planned strike.

While “Classes have not been canceled during that period, and we do not intend to cancel any classes,” he wrote, “Individual faculty members might decide to strike that week, which could result in individual classes being canceled.”

In his statement addressing the labor dispute, Sonoma State President Ming Tung “Mike” Lee came close to expressing solidarity with his professors:

“The University supports faculty and staff in their efforts to maintain a living wage. We support their right to be heard on this issue and on the other workplace issues of concern to them.”

At an impasse

Tuesday’s bargaining session between the Chancellor’s team and CFA representatives ended abruptly when CSU negotiators walked out after 20 minutes, canceling the remaining 4 days of talks.

The two sides had been engaged in “reopener” bargaining, in which parts of the existing contract can be negotiated before it expires in June.

The CFA was asking for a 12% raise this fiscal year, following raises of 4% and 3% the previous two years.

While that 12% looks like a big number, noted Napoleon Reyes, a Sonoma State criminology professor who is the university’s CFA chapter president, the increase would account for money the union contends is owed faculty following the pandemic, and two years of “historic” inflation.

As the cost of living rose inexorably, “the faculty lost a lot,” he said.

University leaders had countered with 5% for 2024. By terminating negotiations Tuesday, CSU management was permitted to impose its final offer — that 5% increase — on the faculty. University officials said Tuesday the union’s salary demands were not financially viable and would have necessitated layoffs and other cuts.

California is facing a projected $38 billion deficit in the 2024-25 fiscal year, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing funding deferrals for the UC and CSU system of at least $500 million to help cover the shortfall, along with $8.5 billion in spending cuts, the largest affecting climate and housing programs.

Faculty association representatives, however, say the CSU has enough money to meet their members’ pay demands.

“Instead of showing care and concern for the issues faculty have raised repeatedly at the bargaining table since last May,” the CFA’s Board of Directors shared in an email to membership, “Chancellor Mildred García and her team seem intent on a campaign of insult and intimidation.”

Management’s “imposition,” the board said, gave it “no other choice” than to move forward with its plan for the first systemwide strike in the history of the 63-year-old CSU system, the nation’s largest public four-year university system, with over 450,000 students.

Many of those students are still feeling sticker shock following a controversial decision by the trustees for the CSU system, who in September approved a 34% tuition hike over the next five years, starting in the 2024-25 academic calendar, when Sonoma State students can expect to pay an extra $344 for tuition.

By 2028-2029, annual SSU tuition alone will jump to $7,682.

With fees included, Sonoma State has the third highest tuition and fees at just over $8,000 according to a CSU cost of attendance breakdown of the 23 campuses.

During a series of one-day work stoppages in December — at Cal Poly-Pomona, San Francisco State, Sacramento State and Cal State-Los Angeles — the faculty union vowed to go forward with a broader strike, if its requests were not met. The upcoming strike will make good on that threat.

Striking in solidarity with the faculty union will be members of Teamsters Local 2010, which represents 14,000 skilled workers in California higher education.

Money not the only issue

Reyes emphasized that the bargaining terminated by CSU management wasn’t limited to economic issues. The faculty is also fighting for a cap on class sizes — “there’s been a creeping increase” in recent years, he said, “and that effects how we teach” — and increased numbers of counselors for students at member schools.