Sonoma State student fatally struck by car in Rohnert Park identified

The 21-year-old Sonoma State student who died after being struck by a car Monday in Rohnert Park has been identified as Hugo Ramirez of Cotati, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Ramirez, who played for SSU’s men’s soccer team in 2019, was pursuing a bachelors degree in business financial management, and expected to graduate in spring 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was born and raised in Concord and graduated from De La Salle High School in 2018, according to the LinkedIn page.

Family members and others who knew him could not be reached Tuesday.

Rohnert Park police are still investigating the crash that killed Ramirez, which happened just after noon on East Cotati Avenue.

Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said that the agency is in the process of completing an investigation of the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, driven by Ronald Gaither, 19, of Penngrove.

Police also are completing a forensic download of both Gaither’s and Ramirez’s cellphones, Johnson said, to try to determine whether the driver or pedestrian were on their phones immediately prior to the crash.

“It just gives us a better picture,” he said.

Ramirez was in the center median, walking north across East Cotati Avenue from the Wolf Den Plaza shopping center to the SSU campus, when police said he stepped into the westbound roadway and was struck by the Ford, according to police

Ramirez was not believed to have been in a crosswalk when he was struck by Gaither’s car.

Police said that Gaither continued driving a short way after the crash, but pulled over in a nearby neighborhood on Roman Drive, where he called 911.

At SSU, Ramirez made the Dean’s List in spring 2020, according to campus records.

He was a passionate and skilled soccer player, and he competed in a number of games with the Seawolves’ squad as a center defender in 2019, said Marcus Ziemer, coach of the men’s soccer team.

“He was a very good player, a great kid,” Ziemer said. “He worked super hard and all the guys really liked him. My heart goes out to his family. It’s such a tragedy.”

