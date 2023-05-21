Sonoma State University graduates its Class of 2023
Excited graduates majoring in business and economics kicked off weekend commencement ceremonies for Sonoma State University’s Class of 2023 on Saturday morning at the campus in Rohnert Park.
Family and friends gathered to cheer on the new graduates inside Green Music Center’s Weill Hall or outside on the lawn, where they watched the proceedings via Jumbotron.
The university is graduating 2,460 students this weekend.
