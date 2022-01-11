Sonoma State University will move courses online for first three weeks

Sonoma State University will begin its spring semester with the vast majority of courses moving entirely to online instruction for three weeks, President Judy Sakaki announced Tuesday.

Sakaki said she made her decision after Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, issued a temporary ban on large gatherings Monday and appealed to residents to stay home except for essential activities such as grocery runs, doctor’s visits, work or school. That health order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through at least Feb. 11.

Sonoma State’s transition back to online instruction will be in place from the start of the semester on Jan. 24, through the time when the county health order expires.

“The health and safety of our campus community have been my foremost concern throughout the pandemic,” Sakaki said in a message to the campus community Tuesday. Her decision, she said, was driven both by public health recommendations and feedback gathered from students, faculty and staff.

“Even though, technically, (the order) doesn’t apply to classrooms and recess, the spirit of the order is really that there’s a surge going on,” Sakaki said in an interview. “And to be concerned about our health and the health and safety of our campus community and our larger community.”

“What I heard loud and clear is, ‘We would feel more comfortable (starting remotely),’” she said.

Several University of California campuses have already begun their spring semesters remotely, and Sakaki said at least 11 other California State University campuses had also made similar moves as of Tuesday.

“It’s changing based on the spread and what’s going on in each county and community where a CSU campus is located,” Sakaki said.

At Sonoma State, about two-thirds of classes in the spring semester were slated to be held entirely in-person, said Julia Gonzalez, spokeswoman for the university. She could not immediately provide the number of sections encompassed in that percentage, but said she would have that number soon.

“Those are the courses for which it’s going to be a pivot,” she said.

The university Provost’s Office will keep a running list of courses approved to be held in person. Deans will grant approval to professors who request to hold a portion or all of their courses on campus, according to Sakaki’s announcement.

But, for some courses in fields for which in-person supervision and instruction is necessary, including teaching, nursing and counseling courses, faculty members will need approval to delay those in-person elements.

The Sonoma State campus will remain open throughout the duration of the affected three weeks. That includes the library, laboratories, residence halls and dining services, Sakaki said.

Staff and faculty will have the option to work from home, Gonzalez said, unless they work in areas of operation where in-person work is necessary.

In-person attendance of other events and activities, including at the Green Music Center, Campus Recreation Center and sporting events, “may experience short-term changes,” Sakaki said.

The Green Music Center on Tuesday canceled the Jan. 21 New Century Chamber Orchestra performance and the Feb. 5 Family Day with Alphabet Rockers. The box office is contacting ticket holders about each event.

More details on campus modifications are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Sonoma State, as one of the 23 campuses in the California State University system, is also requiring students, staff and faculty to present proof of a booster COVID shot to attend classes or work in person. The deadline for that mandate is Feb. 28.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sonoma State has logged 329 COVID cases among school community members, Gonzalez said. Of those, 104 were people actually attending class or working on campus.

Enrollment for the spring 2022 semester is 6455 students.

“We continue to monitor what’s happening within Sonoma County with regard to the omicron variant,” Gonzalez said. “And we continue to stay in close contact with our public health office.”

