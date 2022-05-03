Sonoma teen missing, last seen in Nevada

A Sonoma teen, Aiden Clune is missing after he seemingly abandoned his truck along U.S. Highway 93 in Elko County, Nevada. He was last seen in Wells, Nev. on April 27.

Clune stopped at a gas station in West Wendover, Nev. along the eastern border of the state heading east toward Wells before he turned south on Highway 93, according to Elko County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Justin Ames.

Clune’s vehicle, a 2007 red Nissan Frontier, was found approximately 50 miles south of Wells on the side of the highway. Footsteps believed to be Clune’s led away from the vehicle and into the wilderness, according to Ames.

Clune’s mother, Amy Miller, wrote in a Facebook post, “Several authorities are out doing an amazing job looking for him. We are in constant communication with authorities and family.”

Elko County and White Pine County Sheriff’s deputies, Elko County and white Pine County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Bureau of Land Management Rangers, Nevada Fish and Game, Great Basin K-9 Search and Rescue and Civil Air Patrol are assisting in search efforts.

So far, authorities have tracked Clune’s footsteps over 10 miles from his vehicle, according to Ames. Clune is described as Caucasian with dark hair, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face coat. His last known contact was his mother the night before his disappearance on Thursday, April 26.

