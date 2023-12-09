She was the co-founder of a dairy in Sonoma that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. She was the longtime president of the Sonoma Valley Tennis Association. And she was a beloved friend of hundreds of people in the community.

But when relatives and friends are asked about Marilyn Mertens, who died Nov. 22 at age 85, the first thing they invariably single out is her unflagging, loving devotion to her family.

“’Family first’ was Marilyn’s motto,” said Pamela Luther, one of her cousins. “Her door was always open. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids were there on a regular basis. Sandwiches and snacks could be had anytime you showed up — no need to call ahead.”

“Her home was open 24/7 to all who came,” and that included friends as well as family members, said Fred Mertens, her oldest son.

Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas were large, extended-family celebrations.

“They included not only Marilyn’s immediate family, but aunts, uncles and cousins as well,” Luther said. “Everyone brought food, kids played, adults chatted and card games ensued.”

The gatherings became larger over time — Marilyn had six children, 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

She stayed in touch regularly with every one of them.

“We observed how she made every one of her family members feel special,” said longtime friend Dan Plumlee. “She would ask them what they were up to in school or in their jobs and gave them her undivided attention. Whenever my wife and I went to dinner at the Mertens’, we would get caught up with what was happening with all our families.

“Marilyn was so proud of her family. We loved to hear her talk about what her kids and grandkids were doing and how successful they were. She had an amazing memory and could remember the birth dates of all her family members, which is quite a feat considering there are over four dozen of them.”

Marilyn was born April 11, 1938, and raised on a dairy farm in Petaluma. She attended St. Vincent de Paul High School, where she met the love of her life, George Mertens.

They married in 1956, and 16 years later they moved to Sonoma, where they opened Mertens Dairy. Marilyn was a fixture at the dairy, overseeing all operations.

“My mom was a no-nonsense woman,” said Mike Mertens, her youngest son. “She said what she meant and meant what she said. She was very involved as my dad’s business partner in running the dairy.”

Mike said that at an early age, he discovered that life on the family dairy was about everyone contributing to its success.

“Chores such as feeding the calves, feeding the cows, planting and irrigating the crops, fixing fences and fixing water pipes are part of the daily life,” he said. “All of us siblings at one time or other did all of these chores.”

The dairy, located on Bonneau Road in Sonoma, now includes an organic farming operation. Fred runs the day-to-day business and Steve Mertens, another son, oversees the farming. Their staff consists of seven non-family employees.

After Marilyn’s children grew up and left home, she developed a passion for tennis.

“She loved it so much that she had my dad build a tennis court in their backyard,” Mike said. “She wanted tennis to be accessible to everyone and was instrumental in getting the tennis courts installed in Maxwell Park.”

Eventually, the family’s tennis court became the perfect playground for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to serving as president and a supporter of the Sonoma Valley Tennis Association, Marilyn was the representative for the Sonoma’s Women’s League, coordinating and scheduling matches with captains of three levels of players.

“As in other areas of her life, Marilyn’s straightforward, no nonsense, ‘say it like it is’ approach kept it all working,” said Thena Trygstad, who played tennis with Marilyn for many years. “I always admired her for it.”

Trygstad said that the Sonoma Valley Tennis Association organized social activities, including trips to Hawaii, Mexico and Palm Desert.

“We had many New Year’s Eve potluck parties at the dairy, where some people played tennis in 30-degree weather, with an appropriate amount of antifreeze for protection,” she said. “We also enjoyed playing cards and many a night, eight to 12 of us would gather at the Mertens’ big dining table for rounds of hearts or other games.”

The large table — which George built more than 50 years ago — became a widely recognized meeting place, not only for meals and games, but also for conversation.

“Marilyn kept up with the news and current events, and we would sit around their kitchen table and discuss and debate issues — sometimes agreeing, often disagreeing, but never doing anything to ruin our friendship,” said Plumley.

Marilyn often sat at that table, offering advice or support to anyone interested.

“With her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was considered the wise one,” Plumley said. “The kids didn’t hesitate to call her or sit around her kitchen table and share their woes. She provided excellent, sound advice.”

Mike added, “She was always there to give advice, but whether I took her advice or not, she would always support my decision. All 65 of her direct descendants are grateful for all that mom has given and taught us. She will forever be in our hearts.”

A memorial service was held in early December. She is survived by her husband, George Mertens Jr.; her brother, retired Judge Bill Bettinelli; five of her six children, Fred Mertens, Wendy Gilardi, Jim Mertens, Steve Mertens and Mike Mertens; 19 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.

