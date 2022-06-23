Sonoma Valley High School hires vice principal

Paul Schloesser has been hired as a vice principal of Sonoma Valley High School after serving as a special education teacher at Petaluma High School.

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District approved the appointment at its meeting on Tuesday. He will replace Molly Kiss, who was promoted to principal of Sonoma Valley High School (SVHS) in May.

In addition to teaching at Petaluma High School, Schloesser coached its varsity wrestling team and led its Western Association of Schools and Colleges process. Prior to his time in Petaluma, he taught a self-contained special education class at Windsor High School.

“We’re so excited to have Paul join our team at SVHS,” Kiss said. “He brings his knowledge of safety as a former campus supervisor and a strong background in special education that we feel will serve our school well.”

Schloesser, who lives with his family in Novato, is eager to join the Dragons community.

“After competing against SVHS for many years as a wrestling coach, I am thrilled to join their dynamic, growing leadership team and talented staff,” he said. “I love being involved in all aspects of students’ lives…attending athletic events and school and community events, whatever. I love celebrating these accomplishments with staff and families, and I look forward to doing so for SVHS.”

A native of Wisconsin, Schloesser attended the University of Wisconsin, where he studied public administration and political science. He initially wanted to make a career in law enforcement, but he developed a passion for education while serving as a campus supervisor in Marin. He then obtained a special education credential from Dominican University and later earned a master’s degree in education and an administration credential from San Francisco State University.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.