Sonomans at center of same-sex marriage case

A Sonoma attorney and her local client are at the center of a San Francisco Superior Court ruling last month that they believe could have a deep ripple effect on the status of thousands of previously nullified same-sex marriages.

Or, to paraphrase Sonoma attorney Amy Harrington: Think you’re not married because your 2004 gay wedding on the steps of San Francisco City Hall was revoked?

Think again.

Harrington’s client, Sonoma resident June King, is the respondent in a divorce case with roots planted firmly in 2004 — when then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom OK’d the issuing of marriage licenses to same-sex couples — and ramifications being felt more than 17 years later.

Between Feb. 12 and March 11 of 2004, about 4,000 gay couples received licenses to wed, until then-state Attorney General Bill Lockyer sued to stop the issuances. The state Supreme Court eventually voided all those licenses in August that same year, and San Francisco city officials sent letters notifying the couples involved that their marriages were never legally valid.

But what if a party in one of the nullified marriages refused to accept the nullification – and chose to believe she still had binding nuptials with a former partner all these years later?

On June 25, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Victor M. Hwang ruled that such a belief by a former spouse could be legally binding.

Harrington said the ruling “creates incredible chaos” for many of the 8,000 people who relied on the Supreme Court’s 2004 ruling that invalidated their marriages. Now, nearly two decades later, many of those couples are no longer together, or are legally married to other people, points out Harrington.

“It opens the flood gates for former partners to assert community property claims 20 years after they were notified that their marriages were nullified and void from their inception,” she said following the ruling.

Judge Hwang’s decision hinges on a legal concept known as a “putative spouse.” According to Hwang, even after a marriage has been nullified, if either party “believed in good faith that the marriage was valid,” they qualify as a putative spouse, and may have rights to communal property under California law.

Whether the belief in the validity of the marriage was reasonable doesn’t weigh as much as whether it was “genuine and honest,” wrote Hwang about what determines a putative spouse.

Cynthia Sue Hernandez and June King were issued marriage licenses on Feb. 16 of 2004, as part of Newsom’s effort to thrust same-sex marriage in the national spotlight. They wed that same day at San Francisco City Hall.

And later that year, wrote Hwang, they were presumably notified, along with the 4,000 other same-sex couples wedded from February to March, that their marriages were not legal.

In the ensuing years, same-sex marriage ping-ponged through the courts and the ballot box – first voided by the state Supreme Court in 2004, then banned by voters in 2008 as part of the Proposition 8 initiative, only to be overturned by a federal court in 2010 before gay marriage was finally legalized in 2013. Meanwhile, Hernandez and King resided at King’s home in Sonoma; Hernandez worked part time as an attorney and King ran Landmark Landscaping Co.

But, according to King, their romantic involvement ended around 2006 and she considered their relationship over. For the next 13 years, however, they both lived at King’s residence – King says Hernandez refused to leave, until an elder-abuse restraining order was issued against Hernandez in 2019 and she was forced to find other accommodations.

In January of 2020, 16 years after their marriage was declared invalid, Hernandez filed for divorce.

King responded with her own petition for the court to dismiss the case on the grounds they were never legally married. That motion to dismiss was denied in Hwang’s June 25 decision.

In denying King’s request to dismiss the divorce suit, Hwang wrote that while Hernandez “was likely on notice that her marriage had been voided, it is difficult to assess how much weight to give this notice in light of the number of legal battles and cases being brought during this period.”

As Hernandez repeatedly testified, wrote Hwang, “it was her belief that marriage between two gay persons was always legal, but simply barred due to a discriminatory interpretation of the Constitution by certain individuals.”

Harrington expressed disappointment at the ruling, saying she fully expected the divorce to be dismissed since the state had long ago informed the couple that their marriage was never legally valid.

“We proved that she got notice from the state that it was invalid, but the judge said: I don’t care, it’s valid,” said Harrington.