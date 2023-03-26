A portion of southbound Highway 101, near Petaluma, which was initially closed Saturday so Pacific Gas & Electric contractors could make repairs due to a landslide, will remain closed until about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The stretch of highway, which extends south to Marin County, was supposed to reopen around 9 a.m. Sunday.

However, crews discovered they needed to do additional work, which further delayed the reopening until the afternoon, said Paul Gullixson, a Sonoma County communications manager, who said he received an update from Caltrans just before 8 a.m.

The time is needed so newly poured concrete along the highway can set, officials said.

By about 12:15 p.m., traffic along portions of Highway 116 and Lakeville Highway was heavy traffic, some of it was bumper to bumper, according to travel apps. Highway 101 in Petaluma, just north of the closure, also was experiencing some heavy traffic.

“People should avoid going south on 101 unless it is absolutely necessary,” Sonoma County Supervior David Rabbitt, whose district includes Petaluma, said in a message Sunday morning.

#TRAFFICALERT: The US-101 southbound closure in Marin and Sonoma counties has been extended until 2 p.m. on Sunday. PG&E has asked Caltrans to extend the closure to allow crews to complete the work. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: https://t.co/JdGA649Ak7 pic.twitter.com/bdB5ZrN9ZL — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 26, 2023

State transportation authorities announced Saturday a plan to close all lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Marin County overnight Saturday into Sunday morning to reroute a gas line affected by a slide that has buckled a stretch of frontage road north of Novato.

The slide, unleashed by last week’s heavy rains, affected a 100-foot segment of Redwood Boulevard that runs between Olompali State Historic Park and Highway 101.

The hillside has encroached onto the road’s west side, lifting and buckling large pieces of the asphalt surface.

Cars driving southbound on the highway will be rerouted to Highway 116, Lakeville Highway and westbound Highway 37, which connects to Highway 101 south of the closure.

Given the land movement and the utilities involved, the closure was not surprising, Supervisor Rabbitt said.

He added that he found out about the overall closure on Saturday morning through Sonoma County’s Department of Emergency Management. He posted on Facebook shortly after he was told.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Date: March 25, 2023 CalTrans District 4 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Full closure of US-101 southbound in... Posted by David Rabbitt on Saturday, March 25, 2023

While having the road closure was not ideal, but the initial timing ― from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday ― was preferable and it would have not been safe or smart to keep a major gas distribution pipe in unstable soil, Rabbitt said over messages Sunday morning.

The extension of the closure to 2 p.m. is expected to impact traffic but Rabbitt said he is not too worried about safety on the detour routes.

“Lakeville is a safe road overall,” he said over text. “Because it is a two lane road and undivided, it would be ideal to wrap up the closure today and avoid tomorrow’s commute.”

Rabbitt traveled the route Sunday morning and said he experienced light traffic, though he was driving at about 5 a.m.

The extended closure is worth it to allow the concrete to set and fortify before traffic resumes on the major roadway, he said.

“Better to wait and do it right and ensure safety than rush,” he said in a message.

Considering this closure was an emergency situation and constantly evolving, all agencies involved handled the communication well, Rabbitt said.

Rabbitt said this construction will setback the freeway widening project, extending from northern Novato to the Sonoma/Marin county line.

He is still following up with PG&E and Caltrans to see how far the timeline will be extended, but initial thoughts were that completion may be delayed by six months.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.