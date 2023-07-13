For more stories about the hot weather, go to pdne.ws/3Q17u6J .

The second Spare the Air alert of 2023 has been issued for Friday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to smog.

Hot inland temperatures, along with motor vehicle exhaust, will create elevated concentrations of ozone, or smog, according to the agency.

The alert comes as Sonoma County faces an excessive heat warning this weekend.

“Hot temperatures combined with traffic exhaust from millions of vehicles on Bay Area roads are expected to cause unhealthy air quality,” said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, in a news release Thursday.

Bay Area residents who are sensitive to unhealthy air conditions are encouraged to limit their driving and outdoor exposure. Officials recommend exercising outdoors only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

“We can help keep our air healthier by finding alternatives to driving alone, such as taking transit, biking or walking,” Fine said in the release.

The air quality index is expected to rise to between 50-100 in Sonoma County and through most of the Bay Area Friday, with the East Bay expected to hit between 101-150. Anything above 100 means the air is unhealthy for those with breathing problems.

That moderate level of air quality is expected to remain in place in the North Bay through the weekend.

Check air quality for your area at pdne.ws/46OylbV.

Get more information, or register for email AirAlerts at www.sparetheair.org.