Spare the Air alert issued for Monday throughout Bay Area
A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Monday throughout the Bay Area, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The advisory prohibits residents from burning wood or manufactured logs — or using pellet stoves or outdoor fire pits.
According to a five-day forecast by the BAAQMD, air quality is set to reach unhealthy levels in the northern and southern parts of the Bay Area on Monday.
