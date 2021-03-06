Sparse rain sweeps through Sonoma County with another system slated for Monday

A fast-moving cold front swept through the region late Friday night bringing with it some sparse rain to be followed with another stronger system slated for Monday night.

The rainfall at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport registered 0.27 inch on Saturday morning after the storm system had quickly passed through, said Brayden Murdoch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The precipitation, however, largely failed to make a dent on the rainfall shortage in Sonoma County as the coastal region is still under a moderate drought status and the county’s inland areas are listed in a severe drought. Since Oct. 1, 10.64 inches of rain have fallen at the airport, which is almost 18 inches less that the historical average by this date.

The cold front also brought strong winds at the upper elevation with a 43 mph reading at Mount Tamalpais in Marin County and 62 mph at Atlas Peak in Napa County. The wind gust at the airport reached 26 mph, Murdoch said.

The sunny skies for the weekend will give way to another low-pressure system coming in from Alaska into the area on Monday night. “Next week’s rain chances are going to be fairly consistent,” Murdoch said.

That system should stick around until Thursday morning and bring up to 1.5 inches of rain along the higher elevations of the Sonoma Coast and about 0.25 inch to inland areas such as the Napa Valley, he said. “There is going to be quite a spread between certain areas,” Murdoch said.

Cooler temperatures also will accompany the system with daytime highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows that could reach into the lower 30s at higher elevations. Warmer temperatures will return by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 60s.