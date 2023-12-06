Petalumans came to City Hall Monday night to voice both empathy and outrage over the Israel-Hamas war, and were ultimately divided in their support for the idea of a ceasefire resolution by the city.

The City Council did not vote on a resolution and was not scheduled to, but the issue came up during public comment. Residents in Petaluma and throughout the Bay Area have been holding war-related protests ever since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians. Israel’s counterattack has led to thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza.

Those in support of a ceasefire resolution, including a few who identified themselves as Jewish and Palestinian, believed that denouncing human rights abuses in Gaza and Israel would be an important symbolic action.

“Please consider adopting a ceasefire resolution, and we ask that you please show us that you do not believe there is ever a justification for the murder of any innocent people,” said Hanan Hounedi, a local Palestinian teacher and community leader.

Those against any type of resolution generally felt that calling for a ceasefire was misguided, outside of the city’s scope, and would stoke tensions between residents.

“A City Council resolution will not end the conflict in the Middle East, but it will almost certainly cause more conflict and lack of peaceful coexistence here in Petaluma,” said Shalom Bochner, rabbi of B’nai Israel Jewish Center.

A majority from both camps voiced empathy for lives lost and concerns of rising hate speech and hateful acts, both in Petaluma and beyond.

Ahead of the commentary period, Mayor Kevin McDonnell shared his thoughts on how best to communicate such an emotionally charged issue.

“I think there are things in the world and locally that upset us and raise our anger. However in this chamber, we observe a certain level of decorum, politeness and respect for each other. This means we do not cheer or boo an opposing opinion or one we agree with,” he said.

“Because we are trying to maintain dignity and respect for all in this chamber.”

Given that 20 speakers intended to speak, he asked that they be limited to one minute of speaking time instead of the usual three.

When it was his turn to speak, Kyle Emerson asked council members to consider a resolution in light of ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

“Israel has every right to defend itself, but this has gone beyond the realm of self-defense,” Emerson said.

“Petaluma should give a resolution that supports, in accordance with international and human rights laws,“ the rights of civilians, he said. In that way, he said, the city would “set an example” of empathy.

Faye G. agreed that a resolution calling for a ceasefire could be a demonstrative step.

“As a Jew, I can’t express to you how horrifying it is to have my relatives’ narrative exploited to commit genocide against another people,” she said.

But one-sided resolutions about the war will only “inflame tensions” between an already traumatized Jewish and Muslim minority and create a forum for hate, said Irène Hoades, who asked that residents come together and not pull themselves apart.

Jamie Bloom believed a resolution on the ceasefire would be “too emotional, and I think it’ll just tear our entire community apart. There’s better ways for us to talk about this than have the city issue a resolution.”

One speaker said she opposed a ceasefire resolution, but if any type of resolution was to come to the table, it “should be against hatred, against antisemitism, and against islamophobia.”

Drew West said she has felt safe as a Jewish person in Petaluma for the past 42 years. However, “I want to keep that safety. Too many people can misinterpret whatever you do as a City Council ... especially if it’s one-sided.”

