A 20-year-old Petaluma man is accused of using a spear to kill his 49-year-old father who was found dead at his home last year, Sonoma County Superior Court records show.

The weapon is mentioned in an updated criminal complaint for Christopher Hopkins, who is charged with murder in the death of James Woodworth Hopkins Jr.

The elder Hopkins’ body was found Aug. 21 at his home in the 400 block of Acadia Drive. Authorities believe he had been dead for several days.

His son, Christopher Hopkins was arrested that day and later pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. The younger Hopkins remains in custody at the Sonoma County jail where he is being held without bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Christopher Hopkins was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, where a judge would have determined if there was enough evidence to send the case on to trial.

Last week, Hopkins waived his right to a preliminary hearing, Sonoma County Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell said.

The defendant appeared in court Monday and again pleaded not guilty to the one count filed against him. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Christopher Hopkins’ defense attorney Chris Andrian, told The Press Democrat, “We just didn’t feel (a preliminary hearing) was necessary under our strategy of the case.

“Nothing was going to come out of the preliminary hearing that was going to affect the outcome of the case.”

Had the hearing taken place, prosecutors would have presented evidence indicating why James Woodworth Hopkins was killed.

In the immediate aftermath of Hopkins’ homicide, officials with the Petaluma Police Department said his body was only discovered after authorities were contacted by the defendant’s friend.

The friend, whose name hasn’t been released, told investigators Christopher Hopkins had made statements about self-harm.

Officers entered the home and interviewed the defendant, who admitted to killing his father, police said last year.

They found his father’s body and it appeared he’d been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The killing marked Petaluma’s second homicide of 2022. In 2018, a collision left a then-14-year-old Christopher Hopkins with major injuries.

At the time, his father described him to reporters as “a very happy and mellow kid.”

Christopher Hopkins’ preliminary hearing was originally scheduled to take place April 20, but it got delayed after his attorney, Jane Gaskell, became a Sonoma County Superior Court judge.

Andrian took over the case and requested additional time to prepare, court records show.

Press Democrat reporter Madison Smalstig contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi