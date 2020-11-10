Special delivery from OAUSD Superintendent

Several students at La Tercera School received a very special delivery last week.

New Old Adobe Union School District Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery personally delivered homework packages to several students, and not just regular homework assignments, but packages containing fun STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects and activities. The recipients were delighted to find projects that will allow them to continue learning and experimenting, while having fun as they study at home with classrooms closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delight on the students’ faces was matched by the beaming smile of Lowery who used the delivery as an opportunity to meet in person a few of the children who will eventually fill the classrooms and playgrounds of the five elementary schools in the district.

“I’m just beaming inside,” Lowery said after delivering the STEM package to Israel Azapetia and mother Beatice.

Met by an excited Victor Correa, the superintendent noted, “He warmed my whole soul.”

Like most schools in the area, families in the Old Adobe Union Schools District pick up and deliver homework assignments to the school. For those who can’t arrange for the pickup, the Old Adobe District Transportation service provides the service. The Old Adobe District also provides the pick up and delivery for special needs students in the South Country Consortium which has students at several local schools.

“We aren’t picking up the kids because of the COVID, so this is one way we can give back to the community,” said Jose Salus, director of transportation for the district. On Lowery’s personal visit, Salus served as guide and occasional translator for the bus driven by Vickie Stock.

Among his added duties during the days of distance learning is to daily map out the delivery routes and make sure the vital educational packages get into eager young hands.

For Lowery, the trip provided a respite for the many meetings that are part of the job of being superintendent and allowed her to connect with the reason she got into education to begin with.

“Going into the classrooms when the children are there is my favorite thing,” she said.

Things are different right now.

“I go to every school and peek through the windows and see teachers doing distance learning,” she said. “It is not the same as having the children in class.”