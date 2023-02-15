What’s better than getting a homemade Valentine’s Day card? Getting thousands of them. A request by the Petaluma People Services Center had students, girl scout troops, anyone wishing to brighten an older adult’s day pulling out the glitter, glue and scissors to create heartfelt messages S.W.A.K. (Sealed With A Kiss).

Earlier this month the center invited members of the community to create valentines to give to older Petalumans, including adults in its senior services programs, all to be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.

Many of the cards were tucked in with food deliveries by the center’s Meals on Wheels Program as part of a tradition going back 13 years. Last year the center received more than 3,500 handmade valentines.