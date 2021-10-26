Spring Lake, other Sonoma County Regional Parks closed due to flooding

Sonoma County Regional Parks is reminding people to stay out of closed parks or flooded trails until they reopen following flooding from the weekend storm.

Water levels remained high in many parks, including at Spring Lake, which is a reservoir designed to hold storm water from Spring and Santa Rosa creeks.

Parks crews were checking for any hazardous areas and were expecting to reopen parks as soon as they can be safely accessed by inspectors and any damage repaired. That could take a few days in some parks, the agency said on its Facebook page.

The following regional parks and trails were closed as of Tuesday:

Spring Lake

Hood Mountain

North Sonoma Mountain

Forestville River Access

Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach

Riverfront

Steelhead Beach

Sunset Beach River Park

Wohler Bridge

West County Trail (closed Green Valley Road to Ross Station Road)

The Sunday storm dumped 7.83 inches of rain on Santa Rosa. Other inch counts around Sonoma County included 14.26 inches registered in Venado, 10.78 in Glen Ellen, 9.64 in Forestville, 9.38 in Sebastopol and 9.19 in Rohnert Park.