SRJC Board chooses Michael Valdovinos provisional trustee

The Sonoma County Junior College District Board of Trustees has unanimously chosen Dr. Michael Valdovinos the provisional appointee for the vacant Area 7 (West County) seat.

Valdovinos is a clinical psychologist who received his bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Davis and his doctorate at the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University.

He served as a director of mental health services in the Air Force prior to holding positions with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Weill Cornell Medical College, Sutter Health, and now his current position as safety policy manager at Facebook. His resume also includes many leadership roles, experience in mental health program development, and support for LatinX communities.

It's an honor to give back to the community and college that has given so much to me,” he said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves to represent West County's student population and surrounding community in this position of trust and privilege at the SRJC.”

SRJC President Dr. Frank Chong said that he very much looks forward to working with Valdovinos. “His interview revealed that he is a talented, accomplished, and community-minded professional,” he said. “His dedication to SRJC’s values of diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism were clear and I believe he will be a strong role model for our students who aspire towards public service.”

Valdovinos is one of two sons of migrant farm workers from Michoacán, Mexico and credits his parents with teaching him to “give it effort.” He said that this work ethic, alongside the help of places like SRJC, helped him shape his future.

“I often reflect on the many experiences, and more specifically, the people who’ve played an instrumental role in my personal and professional development,” Valdovinos said in his letter of interest. “The SRJC faculty and students embraced me at a critical time in my life and helped activate a “ganas” (desire) that continues to this day. The opportunity to now serve the college, the students, and represent the West County on the Board of Trustees at SRJC would be an honor and privilege.”