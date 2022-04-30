SSU reporters say backlash over coverage of Sakaki scandal, leaked budget proposal included missing papers

Reporters and editors at Sonoma State University’s student-led campus newspaper worked late into Tuesday evening to assemble and deliver 500 copies of their most recent issue to newsstands on campus.

The April 26 edition of the Sonoma State Star featured a front-page story about the pending no-confidence vote in President Judy Sakaki. She is at the center of a scandal after a $600,000 payout to a former SSU provost over retaliation claims linked to allegations of sexual harassment by Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum.

By Wednesday morning, however, the Star reporters and editors found that almost 100 copies of the new edition, representing all of the papers on display in racks at Salazar Hall, the administration building, were gone.

“This week, we put the papers out between 7 and 8 p.m., and when we went to Salazar Wednesday morning, all of the racks were completely empty of our papers. And that never happens,” Star news editor Mary Helen Rowell said.

A standing bathroom sign had been moved in front of one of the racks, obscuring it from passersby, Rowell said.

A week earlier, maintenance workers on campus notified the Star editors that the middle pages of their last two issues — including coverage of the scandal involving Sakaki and a controversial leaked university budget proposal that calls for cuts and consolidations — had been removed from papers across campus, mainly in Darwin Hall, the science and math building.

The SSU journalists don’t know who is behind the missing papers or pages, but Montana Lacey, an SSU communications student and opinion writer for the Star, said they “suspect it’s someone trying to silence the student reporters because we are covering stories that they don’t want public.”

Salazar Hall, where all copies of the latest edition went missing, includes Sakaki’s second-floor office.

Julia Gonzalez, an SSU spokesperson, did not respond Friday to an interview request about the missing papers.

Sakaki, who has led the university since 2016 and faces a no-confidence vote beginning May 6 among SSU’s faculty, has denied she retaliated against former provost Lisa Vollendorf, who reported sexual harassment complaints against McCallum by several female university employees.

It’s one of two crises that in recent weeks have rocked the Rohnert Park campus, which faces an escalating budget emergency amid a decline in enrollment that began six years ago and sharpened during the pandemic.

Myles Grabau, the Star’s editor-in-chief, said the paper’s dogged coverage of the twin crises has exposed student journalists to cries of fake news and verbal attacks from some faculty members critical of the coverage.

“I don’t understand why we’re being painted as the bad guys when we’re just getting the facts and trying to report everything that’s going on,” Grabau said.

“It’s hurtful because we’re working so hard and we’re doing all of this to make sure we do everything right and by the book and people don’t care,” Rowell added. “It feels like a lot of people on campus don’t take us seriously, despite all the hard work we’re doing.”

The Star has earned state and national awards for its coverage, including the top honor in 2018 as the best college newspaper in California.

Its April 19 scoop on the leaked budget proposal, especially, has generated stiff backlash from some faculty members, Grabau said.

Lacey, the opinion columnist, said her communications professor, Emily Acosta Lewis, who also sits on the school budget committee, lashed out at the paper during a recent class, accusing reporters of “making up information to fit our agenda,” she said.

Acosta Lewis, reached by The Press Democrat Friday, said she was surprised “by the idea” that she would be “talking badly” about the Star.

“To my knowledge I haven't said anything that would be construed that way,” she said.

Star editors said Faculty Chair Lauren Morimoto, who also leads the Kinesiology department, used harsh and inappropriate language when she criticized their reporting on the leaked budget.

Her comments at a Wednesday budget committee meeting were recorded, and she can be heard referencing Star journalists, some of whom were in the room, as “grown-ass people who need to be held accountable for what they do.”

She suggested the Star should not have reported on a draft budget document — a routine source of news reporting — and that by doing so, the newspaper had misled the campus on how a $5.5 million budget cut would be achieved, the recording shows.

“At least I admit when I’m making up a story,” she said at the committee meeting, generating some laughter.

“It was just very blunt and very unprofessional,” Grabau said.

Morimoto did not respond to emails or phone calls Friday seeking comment.

Corinne Asturias, faculty adviser of the Star and a former Press Democrat features editor, commended her student reporters. She said the backlash was a learning experience for journalists covering significant stories on their campus.

“It’s super upsetting because the Star students put in countless hours of work. They are very conscious about putting out a product that is timely, accurate and balanced,” Asturias said.

“The same week we reported on Judy Sakaki’s potential no-confidence vote and budget cuts, we also reported on queer prom, the baseball team’s winning streak, and more. We cover campus news whether it's good, bad or in between. I'm proud of my students and I think most faculty and students on campus are, too,” she said.

Editors at the Star have scrambled since Wednesday to create posters with QR codes for smartphones linking to their most recent issue, to replace the missing print copies. Their next issue is due out on stands Tuesday evening.

Press Democrat intern Kylie Lawrence is the former editor-in-chief of the Sonoma State Star. She can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.