St. Vincent de Paul has announced its boys basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season, which will feature some new traditions and a big sendoff for Mustangs head coach Tom Bonfigli, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

In a Sept. 19 email announcement, St. Vincent said its boys basketball season will begin Nov. 8 with a pair of scrimmages before the home opener against Lower Lake, set for 6 p.m. Nov. 14. The Mustangs will open league play with defending league champion Ukiah at home Jan. 5.

Other opponents the Mustangs will face throughout the season include Victory Christian, Redwood Christian, Bentley, Cloverdale, Maria Carrillo, Technology, Tomales, Sonoma Academy and Credo.

Also, for just the third time in history, St. Vincent will face Casa Grande in its Foundation Game at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The two schools played each other Dec. 16, 2000, with St. Vincent winning 48-39 in a game played at Petaluma High School, and on Dec. 15, 2005, in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, when Casa Grande won 66-44.

The Mustangs will honor their late assistant coach and St. Vincent leader Gary von Raesfeld in a memorial tournament named after him. The tournament, set to take place Dec. 7-9, will host teams including Drew, Point Arena, Roseland University Prep, International, Clear Lake, Elite and Contra Costa Christian. Gary von Raesfeld died suddenly Dec. 17, 2022, at 59 years old. As noted in a previous Argus-Courier article, “his last day, a Saturday, was spent doing what he loved: helping St. Vincent host a basketball tournament.”

The upcoming season will be the last for Bonfigli as head coach, who announced last year he will be passing the baton and retiring after 42 seasons as a head coach. He currently has 843 career wins, a No. 6 all-time record in California history, according to CalHi Sports. Bonfigli's former students, players, fellow coaches and community members will come together Jan. 27, deemed "Bonfather Night."

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.